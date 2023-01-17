Read full article on original website
Rock legend Nick Cave excoriates San Francisco’s ChatGPT ‘travesty’
Nick Cave, the seminal Australian rock figure who helmed the Bad Seeds, had plenty to say about ChatGPT, the text-based chat tech developed by buzzy San Francisco startup OpenAI. In a letter published Monday in his "The Red Hand Files" newsletter, Cave talked about the humanity of art, the “emerging...
Nick Cave says a ChatGPT song written in his style 'sucks' and is 'a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human'
"I do not feel the same enthusiasm around this technology," Nick Cave said in his newsletter. "The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks."
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
DAVID Crosby, founding member of the influential rock groups The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died at age 81. Crosby’s former partner, Graham Nash shared a tribute on social media. “It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby...
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Peter Tork was once asked by 'Monkees' producers 'do you mind playing the dummy?'
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Legendary US musician David Crosby has died aged 81, after a “long illness”. The singer, guitarist and songwriter was part of the original lineup of the Byrds and appeared on their first five albums, including the 1965 hit cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man. He also...
Madonna is quite literally synonymous with art and it seems like the iconic pop singer may be the owner of a long-lost French masterpiece. The city of Amiens is pleading with the artist to loan it Diana and Endymion, the painting she acquired in 1989 for approximately $1.3 million USD, three times more than the estimated price.
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Slide 1 of 6: Friends of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson allegedly fear the 85-year-old actor has become a recluse. He hasn't been seen in public in more than a year, and some are comparing his behavior to that of Marlon Brando, another veteran actor who disappeared from public view toward the end of his life. Those close to Nicholson are worried because he spends most of his time alone in his Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline reported this week. The three-time Oscar winner was last seen at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his son Ray in October 2021. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," a source told RadarOnline. Read on to find out more about Brando's life these days and why friends and neighbors are worried about him.
Bold, extravagant and full of opulence and excess, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon sits somewhere between an adoring love letter to old Hollywood and a poison pen note dashed out on a vodka hangover. The movie follows the career trajectories of three movie hopefuls and a superstar silent filmmaker – Margot Robbie’s fast-rising, hard-partying starlet, Brad Pitt’s Golden Age auteur, Diego Calva’s Mexican-American studio factotum and Jovan Adepo’s jazz trumpeter – but it’s also full of the ghost of Tinseltown’s past. Legendary figures like Clara Bow, Harry Lloyd, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford and other bygone greats haunt its every moment.
A portrait painted by an acclaimed Victorian artist while he was a long-term psychiatric patient is to return to the hospital where he spent 20 years, which is now also home to a museum. Richard Dadd was sent to Bethlem Royal hospital in south London, from which the derogatory term...
Magic: The Gathering's lead art director talks about the images you may have noticed at the top of those cards you like so much.
Amazing artwork is being made using artificial intelligence and image rendering software, but it's raising questions about creativity, copyrights and commerce. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares his own story of unintentionally buying AI-generated art.Jan. 20, 2023.
