Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Things are heating up in Boston right now
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says
The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani?...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 18
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 18. If Flood had done nothing but play baseball, he’d have had a memorable enough career, spending 12 seasons as a defensively-gifted center fielder on the Bob Gibson-era Cardinals of the 1960s, winning seven Gold Gloves while helping to win the World Series in both 1964 and ‘67. Of course, Flood is notable for considerably more than that, because his refusal to report to the Phillies upon being traded there after the 1969 season led to lawsuits and laid the groundwork for the beginning of the age of free agency we still know today.
Phillies put World Series run on backburner as 2023 looms
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh knows his way around a cold one after not one or two -- but four! -- Phillies clubhouse celebrations on their way to the World Series. So when the 25-year-old outfielder found himself on the big screen this week at a Flyers game, Marsh obliged fans by slamming his beer to a roaring ovation. Soaking in the experience with a smile two seats to Marsh’s right, Phillies manager Rob Thomson. All the Phillies have to worry about now is the hangover. No, not from a night out at a hockey game, but a possible malaise after a season of success,
MLB
Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, January 18
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks embroiders the possibilities
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I bring you news of water. Water is wet....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: National anthem edition
The woman singing the national anthem in this photo is Karla Kaufman. Or, at least, that was her name then. I was sent this photo by her now-husband, who was wondering exactly when this photo was taken. Neither of them can remember the exact date. So I had a look,...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes Youngest Player Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame
On January 19, 1972, former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Sandy Koufax was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. At 36 years and 20 days old, Koufax became the youngest player to ever be inducted. The famed southpaw finished a lifetime 165-87 with a 2.76 ERA in 12 seasons...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Looking at the offensive projections (FanGraphs) for 2023 Cubs
So now that the lineup is taking some shape, I thought it would be worth taking a look at what FanGraphs thinks of it. So I've compiled the approximate projected by-position OPS stats for 2023 using two different approaches from FanGraphs: Steamer, and THE BAT X. Because of the differences between the two, I've also taken an average of the two for illustrative purposes. I've also included the expected fWAR by position for 2023. For comparison, I've provided team fWAR from 2022 (because I couldn't find reliable stats by-position stats for fWAR from 2022, as FanGraphs doesn't seem to segment the time spent by each player in their stats) and BBRef's OPS by position from 2022 (for similar reasons to WAR, but understanding that OPS is a standard calc). Note: for both sets of data, we have approximately 6000 PA (6072 in 2022, 6013 in the 2023 projections).
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger To Bolster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox made a notable move Wednesday morning, not only upgrading an area of need but potentially changing the way the defense aligns next season. Boston reached an agreement with outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes another $3 million in incentives according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
batterypower.com
Braves Hall of Fame profile: Bronson Arroyo
Among the former Atlanta Braves to appear on the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo. The right-hander with the unique wind-up pitched parts of sixteen seasons in MLB, debuting in 2000 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and wrapping up his career in 2017 for the Cincinatti Reds.
‘They outplayed us’: Steve Kerr, Warriors see fortunes reversed against Celtics at TD Garden
"We didn't close the game. Better now than in the playoffs.”. Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors had it all. There was a double-digit comeback in the second half by Boston. A clutch three-point equalizer by Jaylen Brown in the last minute of regulation. Numerous gut-check...
