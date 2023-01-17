ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder still unsolved after woman killed the day after Christmas 2020 in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been more than two years since 18-year-old Casey Willis was shot and killed in Highland Park. She was sitting in her car with a friend outside his home on Cardoni Street near E. Nevada Street on Dec. 26, 2020, when someone shot her. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera, but the killer is still out there. Another person who was with the shooter also ran away when they opened fire.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found in Pontiac field died of hypothermia, police say

(WXYZ) — On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Monica Cannady and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton and 3-year-old Malik Milton, were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff, a mental health crisis lead to this heart-breaking discovery. Cannady's mom, Theresa...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman acquitted after 2 children shot at her Dearborn home daycare

(WXYZ) — Samantha Eubanks, the woman who operated an unlicensed Dearborn home daycare with her husband, was recently acquitted of child abuse and gun charges after two children were shot at the home back in 2017, according to court records. The incident happened in September of 2017 when a...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl, 10, says mom told kids to lay down in field before they died of hypothermia

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old girl has shed more light on what happened in the hours before her brothers and mother were found dead in a field from hypothermia. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girl told police that her mother, Monica Cannady, 35, instructed her and her brothers, Kyle Milton, 9 and Malik Milton, 3 to lie down in the field and go to sleep.
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills. The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months. Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community. Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.
DETROIT, MI

