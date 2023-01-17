Read full article on original website
Police searching for 13-year-old boy, who went missing in Detroit on Tuesday
The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a 13-year-old Detroit boy, who hasn’t been seen by his family in a couple of days. Kamreen Harrington, 13, left his house late Tuesday night, according to police.
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
Oakland County authorities release timeline in death of mother, children found in field
Deputies had encountered a Pontiac mother multiple times just days before she and her two sons, ages 3 and 9, were found dead from hypothermia in a field on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. And at least one of those deputies should have done more to search...
'I know she's out there': Detroit family pleads for answers in search for woman who hasn't been seen in months
The family of 45-year-old Carmelita Williams of Detroit is asking for the public’s help to try and find her. She’s officially reported as missing since Dec. 9, but she may have gone missing in April. WWJ‘s Ryan Marshall has the story.
Murder still unsolved after woman killed the day after Christmas 2020 in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been more than two years since 18-year-old Casey Willis was shot and killed in Highland Park. She was sitting in her car with a friend outside his home on Cardoni Street near E. Nevada Street on Dec. 26, 2020, when someone shot her. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera, but the killer is still out there. Another person who was with the shooter also ran away when they opened fire.
Woman found not guilty after two 3-year-olds shot at in-home Dearborn daycare
DEARBORN, Mich. – A woman was acquitted of all charges in connection with the shooting of two 3-year-old children at an unlicensed daycare in Dearborn. Samantha Eubanks, 32, of Dearborn was bound over for trial in January 2018 on 12 counts of second-degree child abuse and two felony firearm violations.
Mother, 2 sons found in Pontiac field died of hypothermia, police say
(WXYZ) — On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Monica Cannady and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton and 3-year-old Malik Milton, were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff, a mental health crisis lead to this heart-breaking discovery. Cannady's mom, Theresa...
Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery. The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities. Officials said a young man walked into...
Woman acquitted after 2 children shot at her Dearborn home daycare
(WXYZ) — Samantha Eubanks, the woman who operated an unlicensed Dearborn home daycare with her husband, was recently acquitted of child abuse and gun charges after two children were shot at the home back in 2017, according to court records. The incident happened in September of 2017 when a...
Michigan girl, 10, says mom told kids to lay down in field before they died of hypothermia
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old girl has shed more light on what happened in the hours before her brothers and mother were found dead in a field from hypothermia. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girl told police that her mother, Monica Cannady, 35, instructed her and her brothers, Kyle Milton, 9 and Malik Milton, 3 to lie down in the field and go to sleep.
Sheriff's office investigating deputy for improper search for Pontiac woman, boys found frozen to death in field
An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for his work related to the search for a mother and two boys who were found frozen to death. The sheriff’s office released a full timeline of events leading up to their deaths.
Wedding ring disappears from 92-year-old woman's hand at Monroe nursing home
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - For 50 years, Sandy Desautels' mother has worn her wedding ring. "My dad’s been dead 10 years in May. My mom was never the same after dad died. She held on to those rings because it held on to my dad," she said.
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police investigating as homicide
(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
11 years ago: Unidentified man found dead in lagoon on Belle Isle
DETROIT – The body of a man was discovered on the north side of Belle Isle 11 years ago. His body was found on Jan. 18, 2012, wedged against rocks in a lagoon. The lagoon has an inlet from the Detroit River. Officials describe him as a Black man...
Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills. The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months. Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been...
Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community. Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.
Mother and 2 children found dead in a field in Pontiac
A medical examiner is working to determine cause-of-death after a woman and two children were found dead in a field in Pontiac Sunday morning. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
