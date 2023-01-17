HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been more than two years since 18-year-old Casey Willis was shot and killed in Highland Park. She was sitting in her car with a friend outside his home on Cardoni Street near E. Nevada Street on Dec. 26, 2020, when someone shot her. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera, but the killer is still out there. Another person who was with the shooter also ran away when they opened fire.

