Related
Study finds hospitals are still not posting prices
Only 19% of hospitals fully comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that requires facilities to post estimated costs for items and services, an analysis published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine has found. Why it matters: The U.S. continues to. on health care than other...
healthcaredive.com
How technology will shape healthcare in 2023
The COVID-19 pandemic kickstarted a rapid increase in adoption of healthcare technology, reshaping the bedrock of American medical operations and delivery. But as 2022 drew to a close, several factors suggested that technology adoption was slowing down, including a cooled landscape for digital health funding and a drop in virtual care utilization.
healthcaredive.com
Protect revenues, enhance patient satisfaction and improve access to care with revenue cycle management
Amidst rising inflation, workforce shortages and sharp fluctuations in the demand for high-margin elective procedures, today’s healthcare organizations are facing financial pressures that are nearly unprecedented in scope. 2022 was the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems and physician practices since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with data from the American Hospital Association showing that more than two-thirds of hospitals will report operating losses for 2022. Hospitals’ total operating expenses increased by $135 billion over the past year and a record-breaking number of rural hospitals shut down service lines or closed entirely.
healthcaredive.com
Major government ACOs to cover 13.2M people this year
Three of the government’s main accountable care programs will cover more than 13.2 million people enrolled in Medicare this year, the CMS announced on Tuesday, as it works to expand the number of beneficiaries in the value-based arrangements. More than 704,000 physicians and other organizations will participate in one...
KevinMD.com
The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine
Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
Should you go to the ER or urgent care? The options can be complicated and costly
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
KevinMD.com
The incessant hounding of doctors: A look at the lengthy professional disclosures required of physicians
Can you absolutely and unequivocally answer “no” to all of the following questions:. Has your license to practice in any jurisdiction ever been limited, restricted, reduced, suspended, voluntarily surrendered, revoked, denied, or not renewed?. Have you ever been reprimanded by a state licensing agency, or are any of...
MedicalXpress
Many older adults declined home medical care for fear of COVID, which caused new or worsening conditions
COVID-19 interrupted or delayed medical treatment for many people who chose to put off elective procedures or couldn't get in to see a specialist. But new research from the University of Michigan finds another population was affected: Many homebound older adults canceled medically necessary home-based health care services out of fear of getting COVID-19. This caused new or worsening medical conditions for a number of patients, and home-based health care providers reported feeling that they lacked sufficient information and training to advise patients through the process of deciding whether or not to continue care.
First real-world data show Omicron booster kept seniors out of hospitals
A preliminary study finds that seniors who received an Omicron-targeting booster shot were 81% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who skipped it.
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
With telehealth abortion, doctors have to learn to trust and empower patients
Like many pandemic-era remote workers, Robin Tucker starts her work day sitting on her sofa with a laptop, wearing soft pants and a T-shirt. But the Washington, DC-area nurse practitioner and midwife doesn't have a typical work-from-home job. She provides abortions over the Internet, a service that has only become available in the United States in the last few years.
MedicalXpress
Family dynamics and doctors' emotions drive useless end-of-life care, says study
Researchers from Rutgers and other universities have developed a behavioral model that explains a long-standing health care mystery: Why do so many terminally ill patients undergo intense last-ditch treatments with little chance of meaningful life extension?. Surveys repeatedly indicate that nearly all people would rather die peacefully at home, yet...
Report: Workers experiencing 'extreme burnout' at HCA Healthcare Hospitals
A recent investigation by the SEIU, the nation's biggest healthcare labor union, has shown a patient care crisis in HCA Healthcare hospitals due to widespread understaffing.
Nurses: The Unsung Heroes of Medical Innovation
Recognizing the Dedication and Impact of Nurses in Advancing Healthcare. The healthcare system dramatically relies on nurses, and their contributions have been crucial to medical advancements. They are often tasked with creating solutions to healthcare challenges and can provide leadership and direction in a challenging, ever-changing environment. They use evidence-based strategies to provide patient care, integrate new technologies, and communicate effectively with patients and family members. In addition, nurses are well-versed in primary respiratory care, wound care, and infection prevention. They are essential to an effective healthcare system, and their presence is necessary for us to continue progressing in the medical field.
healthcaredive.com
Cleveland Clinic expects $200M-plus operating loss in 2022
Cleveland Clinic is expecting a more than $200 million operating loss in 2022, president and CEO Tom Mihaljevic said Wednesday during the nonprofit system’s annual address to employees. Mihaljevic attributed the loss to industrywide headwinds, including workforce shortages, higher labor spending and inflated supply and drug costs, along with...
AMA
Health systems plagued by payer-takeback schemes, 110,000 denials
Even as labor and supply expenses soar, health insurance company takeback schemes are costing physicians and hospitals more than $1.6 billion a month, while average-size health systems were socked with 110,000 claim denials due to prior authorization and other factors last year. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build...
healthcaredive.com
Women making up more of physician workforce
The physician workforce in the U.S. is slowly shifting as older doctors retire and younger doctors begin residencies to kickstart their careers. More women are entering the profession, and certain specialties have seen boosted interest in the past few years, according to new data from Association of American Medical Colleges.
healthcaredive.com
Healthcare company bankruptcies up 84% in 2022
Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings for healthcare companies were 84% higher in 2022 compared to 2021, according to a recent report from advisory firm Gibbins Advisors. The combined number of senior care and pharmaceutical companies made up about half of the filings, with bankruptcy activity now returning to 2019 and 2020 levels, according to the report.
healthcaredive.com
Problems with Philips’ recall put safety of home-use devices at top of danger list
The failure to quickly and clearly communicate information about recall notices to patients with home-use medical devices is the top health technology hazard of 2023, according to nonprofit safety body ECRI. Citing Philips’ recall of millions of respiratory devices as an example of the problem, ECRI said it takes months...
