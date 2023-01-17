ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
CHARLOTTE, NC
whqr.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lancaster community members have 'Coffee with a Cop'

LANCASTER, S.C. — In the town of Lancaster, South Carolina, the South 200 Drive-In is known for its down-home cooking and friendly staff. Thursday was a particularly special day at South 200. The restaurant was the chosen location for a popular local event, “Coffee with a Cop." With...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Moped rider killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

It’s National Popcorn Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today, January 19th is National Popcorn Day! This morning, Derrick and Tavia Jackson from Tastebuds Popcorn Concord, joined us to share some of their fun, unique flavors. This Thursday, and every other day, Tastebuds Popcorn Concord invites the public to enjoy free samples, play games for...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Overturned tanker closes all outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are closed due to a crash involving an overturned tanker vehicle, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Officials confirmed the outbound lanes near the ramp were closed around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No students injured in crash involving Charlotte school bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash Thursday involving a school bus in Charlotte. Officials confirmed none of the children on the bus were injured. Around 3:30 p.m., the crash occurred in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 85. "All...
CHARLOTTE, NC

