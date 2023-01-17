Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
Related
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
Two Charlotte businessmen indicted and charged with failing to pay trust fund taxes to IRS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a press release on Thursday, the United States Attorney's Office announced that a Charlotte federal grand jury indicted two Charlotte businessmen with not reporting or paying over $600,000 in trust fund taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for...
CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
19 affordable housing projects awarded $40M from Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved giving nearly $40 million from the American Rescue Plan to 19 different affordable housing projects in the area. The federal funds will go toward building new affordable units and preserving existing ones. "We had to make some...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
Lancaster community members have 'Coffee with a Cop'
LANCASTER, S.C. — In the town of Lancaster, South Carolina, the South 200 Drive-In is known for its down-home cooking and friendly staff. Thursday was a particularly special day at South 200. The restaurant was the chosen location for a popular local event, “Coffee with a Cop." With...
Moped rider killed in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
WCNC
It’s National Popcorn Day!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today, January 19th is National Popcorn Day! This morning, Derrick and Tavia Jackson from Tastebuds Popcorn Concord, joined us to share some of their fun, unique flavors. This Thursday, and every other day, Tastebuds Popcorn Concord invites the public to enjoy free samples, play games for...
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
WCNC
'Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea' to hit the shelves in North and South Carolina this spring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery teamed up to create Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. Bojangles, founded in Charlotte in 1977, has over 800 restaurants across 15 states famous for their Southern menu and loads of fixins'. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
Overturned tanker closes all outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are closed due to a crash involving an overturned tanker vehicle, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Officials confirmed the outbound lanes near the ramp were closed around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.
Despite layoffs, Microsoft's development plans in Catawba County continue
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — In a letter sent on Jan. 18 to Microsoft employees, the CEO says its workforce will be reduced by 10,000 in 2023, which accounts for almost 5% of its workforce. WCNC Charlotte spoke with Scott Miller, President of Catawba County's Economic Development Corporation, about whether...
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
No students injured in crash involving Charlotte school bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash Thursday involving a school bus in Charlotte. Officials confirmed none of the children on the bus were injured. Around 3:30 p.m., the crash occurred in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 85. "All...
Demand for office space across the country is down and Charlotte is no exception
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the pandemic, more people working from home are finding little to no reason to go back to the office. As a result, many businesses are trying to reinvent themselves to attract talent, which is having a trickle effect on existing office buildings. Barry Fabyan, the...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
Comments / 0