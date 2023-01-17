Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Finish Road Trip With Game at Utah State Saturday
San José State (12-7, 3-3 MW) at Utah State (15-4, 4-2 MW) The Spartans travel to Logan, Utah, for a Saturday afternoon game against Utah State to finish out this two-game road trip. The team is playing their fourth MW road game of this season. The Aggies enter the game with a 15-4 overall record and are tied for fourth place with New Mexico at 4-2.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Host Utah State Saturday Afternoon
SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State women's basketball continues Mountain West conference play with a showdown on Saturday afternoon against Utah State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
San Jose State University Spartans
Barrett Named Assistant Coach for 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup
NORMAN, Okla. – San José State women's assistant golf coach Kortnie Maxoutopoulis Barrett will serve as one of two United States assistant coaches, along with of Matt Clark of North Carolina, at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club, which will be played June 8-10 in Ligonier, Pa.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Takes on Wesley A. Brown Invitational at Navy
Where Annapolis, Md. | Wesley A. Brown Field House. TV Information & Statistics Friday and Saturday: Live Results | Meet Schedule. ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Emilia Sjostrand, Roman Johnson and Jeremiah Walker will lead SJSU to their second contest of the season at the Naval Academy in the Wesley A. Brown Invitational this Friday and Saturday.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
padailypost.com
Car accident claims local student
Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
See a chunk of the road slide off a cliff in California
In Pescadero, California, a road was so saturated with rain it slid off the edge of a cliff. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
Brilliant Stanford geneticist, 87, ordered to pay $29m to friend who invested in fake miracle cure
Professor Stanley Cohen, a pioneer in genetic therapy, admitted under cross-examination that he did not warn his investor and friend that his 'miracle cure' was found to be dangerous in 1976.
￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
