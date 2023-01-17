ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Finish Road Trip With Game at Utah State Saturday

San José State (12-7, 3-3 MW) at Utah State (15-4, 4-2 MW) The Spartans travel to Logan, Utah, for a Saturday afternoon game against Utah State to finish out this two-game road trip. The team is playing their fourth MW road game of this season. The Aggies enter the game with a 15-4 overall record and are tied for fourth place with New Mexico at 4-2.
LOGAN, UT
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Host Utah State Saturday Afternoon

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State women's basketball continues Mountain West conference play with a showdown on Saturday afternoon against Utah State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Barrett Named Assistant Coach for 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup

NORMAN, Okla. – San José State women's assistant golf coach Kortnie Maxoutopoulis Barrett will serve as one of two United States assistant coaches, along with of Matt Clark of North Carolina, at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club, which will be played June 8-10 in Ligonier, Pa.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Takes on Wesley A. Brown Invitational at Navy

Where Annapolis, Md. | Wesley A. Brown Field House. TV Information & Statistics Friday and Saturday: Live Results | Meet Schedule. ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Emilia Sjostrand, Roman Johnson and Jeremiah Walker will lead SJSU to their second contest of the season at the Naval Academy in the Wesley A. Brown Invitational this Friday and Saturday.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy