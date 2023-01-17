ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Atwater Brewery introduces beer brewed with artificial intelligence

(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is introducing a beer brewed with artificial intelligence. The beer, the company says, is a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, producing tropical and citrus flavors and aromas. It’s fittingly named Artificial Intelligence IPA. "I can't wait for everyone to try one of...
DETROIT, MI
Creativity, talent, passion taking Detroit teen designers to New York for Fashion Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The talent, creativity and passion for fashion design is taking five teenagers from Detroit on their first of what will certainly be many trips to New York. It's part of a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively features fashion from Black designers.
DETROIT, MI
Family searching for 19-year-old boy missing since November 29, 2022

(WXYZ) — 7 weeks ago, 19-year-old Trey Rogers was dropped off at Wayne County Community College in Detroit. Later that day, his phone was recovered on the Belle Isle Bridge. Trey hasn't been seen since and now his family is desperate for answers. "I need to hear his voice....
DETROIT, MI
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills. The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months. Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community. Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.
DETROIT, MI
Woman faces felony mail theft charges after Troy residents see rise in crime

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has been charged for stealing mail from residents in Troy, police said. Khaira Howard of Detroit was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and a license violation. In recent weeks, several residents have...
TROY, MI
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave, team spokesperson confirms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave, a team spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action Sports on Tuesday. In a statement to ESPN Tuesday night, university police said the department is investigating a possible crime that happened at Schembechler Hall, the school's football facility. ESPN says the statement did not specifically name anyone, but a spokesperson said Weiss hasn’t been around the team recently.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mother, 2 sons found in Pontiac field died of hypothermia, police say

(WXYZ) — On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Monica Cannady and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton and 3-year-old Malik Milton, were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff, a mental health crisis lead to this heart-breaking discovery. Cannady's mom, Theresa...
PONTIAC, MI

