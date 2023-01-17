Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
I-696 reopens at Bermuda Street, Woodward Avenue after hourslong closure
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — I-696 reopened Wednesday night after being closed for more than five hours due to a downed power line in Oakland County. Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-696 near Bermuda Street and Woodward Avenue closed for a downed power line across the freeway, officials said.
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery introduces beer brewed with artificial intelligence
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is introducing a beer brewed with artificial intelligence. The beer, the company says, is a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, producing tropical and citrus flavors and aromas. It’s fittingly named Artificial Intelligence IPA. "I can't wait for everyone to try one of...
Tv20detroit.com
Warren woman worried after person with stepladder seen in backyard overnight
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family is on edge after a person with a stepladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard. It’s unclear what the person's motive was, but the family says there’s evidence he was peeping into their daughters window.
Tv20detroit.com
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ0 — We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The Department of Agriculture came out and found water in the station’s storage tank and put a stop to sales of that tainted gasoline. The gas...
Tv20detroit.com
Creativity, talent, passion taking Detroit teen designers to New York for Fashion Week
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The talent, creativity and passion for fashion design is taking five teenagers from Detroit on their first of what will certainly be many trips to New York. It's part of a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively features fashion from Black designers.
Tv20detroit.com
Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near Farmington Hills homes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department thinks someone is trying to bate and hurt local animals. They launched an investigation after neighbors reported finding marshmallows stuffed with nails and hooks on their front lawns. "It was actually right here on this corner, one of her...
Tv20detroit.com
Family searching for 19-year-old boy missing since November 29, 2022
(WXYZ) — 7 weeks ago, 19-year-old Trey Rogers was dropped off at Wayne County Community College in Detroit. Later that day, his phone was recovered on the Belle Isle Bridge. Trey hasn't been seen since and now his family is desperate for answers. "I need to hear his voice....
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor shaken after a man caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor neighborhood is on edge after a man was caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse with children sleeping inside. The scene unfolded at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the Creekside Court Townhouse Complex off of Platt Road. Surveillance...
Tv20detroit.com
How to save money on vacation as travelers, agents see rental car sticker shock
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is showing a trend when it comes to rental car prices. If you haven’t traveled since before the pandemic and are planning a trip for spring break, expect sticker shock. “We’re going to Belize, we’re...
Tv20detroit.com
Timeline details days leading up to deaths of Pontiac mother, sons found in field
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released a timeline Wednesday detailing multiple attempts made by deputies to help Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, of Pontiac just two days before she and two of her children were found dead in a field in Pontiac. “I wanted a deeper...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills. The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months. Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been...
Tv20detroit.com
New Baltimore police searching for person of interest in bank robbery
(WXYZ) — New Baltimore Police are currently looking for 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards of Macomb Township. They say he is a person of interest in connection to the Huntington Bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the bank on reports of a...
Tv20detroit.com
Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community. Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.
Tv20detroit.com
Cousin of missing Detroit teen Zion Foster released from custody after completing bootcamp program
(WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that the cousin of Zion Foster has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program. Jaylin Brazier was released Tuesday from the Special Alternative Incarceration Facility at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson. He had been sentenced in March...
Tv20detroit.com
Community leaders and gun violence survivors come together to call for state action
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an average year, 1,200 people die by guns in Michigan. It’s a huge problem. So leaders with the End Gun Violence Coalition are holding press conferences and prayer vigils across the state. It's a group effort to call on the new legislature and...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded. “I think it is a bad move,” said John Lott, a motorcyclist and concerned citizen....
Tv20detroit.com
Woman faces felony mail theft charges after Troy residents see rise in crime
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has been charged for stealing mail from residents in Troy, police said. Khaira Howard of Detroit was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and a license violation. In recent weeks, several residents have...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave, team spokesperson confirms
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave, a team spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action Sports on Tuesday. In a statement to ESPN Tuesday night, university police said the department is investigating a possible crime that happened at Schembechler Hall, the school's football facility. ESPN says the statement did not specifically name anyone, but a spokesperson said Weiss hasn’t been around the team recently.
Tv20detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found in Pontiac field died of hypothermia, police say
(WXYZ) — On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Monica Cannady and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton and 3-year-old Malik Milton, were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff, a mental health crisis lead to this heart-breaking discovery. Cannady's mom, Theresa...
Comments / 0