KWU Enrollment Growth Continues
Enrollment growth continues at Kansas Wesleyan University. According to KWU, students continue to flock to Kansas Wesleyan in response to recent successes. Spring enrollment is 791 total students for the semester. That number marks an increase of 14% since spring 2020 and a jump of nearly 6% in just one year.
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
🏈 Hutch High's Noah Khokhar commits to HutchCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Hutch High running back Noah Khokhar has committed to Hutchinson Community College to further his education and play football at the next level. Khokhar announced his decision via a social media post on Thursday. Khokhar will also represent Hutch High in this year's Shrine Bowl that is to be...
Familiar Face Returns to Bethany
Bethany College is welcoming back a familiar face. Martin Hanifin is returning to the school as Executive Vice President for Strategic Finance. According to the school, as Executive Vice President Hanifin will work closely with the president to implement strategic financial initiatives as part of the Path to Your Purpose five-year strategic plan to ensure the continued success of Bethany College.
Anna Kingsley
Anna Kingsley, 84, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 5, 1938 in Glendale, Kansas, to James and Ruth (Kunkle) Hotz. In 1957 she married Charles Kingsley at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott, Kansas. She is survived by her children,...
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, at Memorial Health in Abilene, Kansas. Maxine was born September 19, 1931, to William and Juanita (Flack) Moses in McCracken, Kansas. She attended school in McCracken, Kansas until the family moved to Salina where she then attended Salina High School.
Thomas Nelson Huggins
After two fierce battles against cancer, Thomas Nelson Huggins, of Salina, Kan., went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 17, 2023. Tom was born April 7, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, and by the Grace of God, grew up on a farm with adoptive parents Christine and Paul Huggins. He attended Buckeye Grade School in rural Kanopolis. He attended Kanopolis High School and graduated from Ellsworth High School. He then attended Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kan., for two years. Tom worked at Grave’s Trucking, was once an owner of Carol Lee Donuts, and worked many years for Beechcraft/Raytheon until his retirement.
Active Shooter / Security Workshop
Saline County is planning a workshop on security, which will include active shooter training. The Saline County Department of Emergency Management, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency invite you to attend an Active Shooter Security Workshop, February 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Webster Conference Center Chapel in Salina.
Pin and Ink Showcase Returns
Put your creativity to the test while supporting a noble and local cause. According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, the Pin and Ink Art Showcase returns on Monday, February 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room. Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited...
Linda K. (Steckman) Leach
Linda K. Leach, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Ershel and Shirley (Wilhelm) Steckman. Linda was a certified nursing assistant and enjoyed her time helping others. She worked for many years at Salina Presbyterian Manor and as a home health nurse. She...
Museum Surpasses Fund Raising Goal
The numbers have been tabulated and the results are clear: The Match Challenge to benefit the Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum surpassed everyone’s hopes and expectations with total giving of $98,750.61 – just $1,249.39 shy of six-figures!. Lenora Lynam, Executive Director of the museum, said it...
“Souper Bowl of Hope” Volunteers Sought
Organizers of a soup collection effort in Salina which takes place in late January are preparing to begin the effort, and are in need of some volunteers to help. The 2023 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 57,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between five organizations in Salina that help feed the hungry. Those organizations incude:
Minneapolis splits on day two of Mid-Winter Classic
Minneapolis was back in action Thursday night in the Mid-Winter Classic in St John and it was the boys getting their first win of the season against St John and the lady Lions would fall to Sunrise Christian Academy. GIRLS: Wichita Sunrise Academy 42, Minneapolis 34. Minneapolis would get off...
Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
Salina Central rolls in S.I.T. opening round
The Salina Central Mustangs opened the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament with a pair of matchups with the Buhler Crusaders. Salina Central would win convincingly in each game, pushing both Mustang teams to the semifinal round at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday night. GIRLS: Salina Central 52, Buhler 20. A slow...
Salina South Girls Win OT Thriller; South Boys Fall to BVSW
SALINA – The Lady Cougars used a 7-0 run at the end of regulation to force overtime in their victory over Highland Park, Thursday night, at Salina South High School. Salina South was down 45-38 with :56 seconds to play in regulation. Salina South was led by 5’7” Sophomore,...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
Conklin and Goss appointed to City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council appointed Stuart Conklin to the Northeast District seat being vacated by Jade Piros de Carvalho and Stacy Goss to the At-Large seat on the council being vacated by Sara Bagwell in their meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Conklin is a long-time partner in...
