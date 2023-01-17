ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor

The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
$1.5M raised to battle invasive plants in Maine lake

WINTHROP (WGME) -- More than $1.5 million has been raised to continue battling invasive plants in one of central Maine’s largest lakes. Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed say Eurasian milfoil was discovered in Lake Cobbosseecontee, also known as Cobbossee Lake, in 2018. Two other invasive species have been found since then.
Maine independent car repair shops want 'Right to Repair' on November ballot

AUGUSTA (WGME)- Some independent auto shops in Maine are pushing the "Right to Repair" initiative to protect their ability to repair vehicles. The Maine Right to Repair Coalition says more than 90 percent of new vehicles are built with technology that transmits repair information wirelessly to the manufacturer, something that independent car shops like VIP Tire and Service say they don't have access to.
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine to be held Tuesday

The Maine Gambling Control Unit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to address proposed rules and regulations for sports wagering that were released last week. The latest timeline for legalized gambling on sports in Maine is cloudy. A timeline laid out by Milt Champion suggested licenses could be issued between April and January 2024. He said he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.
Maine bans TikTok from Executive Branch state-owned devices

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The state of Maine has banned the use of TikTok on Executive Branch state-owned devices. Maine joins an ever-growing list of states that have banned the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from government devices. The federal government has also banned the use of TikTok on all...
3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever

Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
Maine woman starts online bookstore offering commonly 'banned' books

(BDN) -- A central Maine woman has started an online bookstore that strives to offer access to commonly questioned and challenged books. The store, called The Banned Bookstore, operates completely as an independent bookstore and offers the opportunity to order a book and have it sent to you, WABI 5 News reported.
Police warn Mainers about thieves stealing mail in Kennebunkport area

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Police say the mail thieves are back in the Kennebunkport area and they are warning Mainers to be on the lookout. The Kennebunkport Police Department says thieves are stealing the outgoing mail from residential mailboxes and removing personal, or business checks being sent out to make payment for services rendered.
New York Senate Judiciary Committee votes against advancing LaSalle's nomination

ALBANY, N.Y. — After a five-hour hearing, the New York State Senate Judiciary Committee voted to block Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Hector LaSalle for the Chief Judge position on the New York State Court of Appeals. This is the first time the state governor's nominee for this position...

