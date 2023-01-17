Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Here's what Mainers need to know about the snowstorm set to hit state Thursday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The daytime hours of Thursday will be quiet, before an impactful snowstorm moves into Maine Thursday night. Plowable amounts are expected across much of the state with heavy snow and slick travel on Friday morning. Snow wraps up by Friday evening, but there are 2 more winter storms...
WGME
Missing the ice? Historic photos recall how cold Maine winters used to be.
We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true. Bangor’s average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022, which is 5 degrees above normal. In fact, December temperatures since 1970 have warmed by 5.2 degrees overall. As for the rest of Maine,...
WGME
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor
The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
WGME
String of mail thefts in southern Maine mirrors trend being seen across country
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A recent string of mail thefts has left a number of families in southern Maine out thousands of dollars, and it mimics a trend being seen in other states across the country. According to Kennebunkport police, the thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and then using copying...
WGME
$1.5M raised to battle invasive plants in Maine lake
WINTHROP (WGME) -- More than $1.5 million has been raised to continue battling invasive plants in one of central Maine’s largest lakes. Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed say Eurasian milfoil was discovered in Lake Cobbosseecontee, also known as Cobbossee Lake, in 2018. Two other invasive species have been found since then.
WGME
Probable case of congenital syphilis reported in Maine for first time in nearly 30 years
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine CDC says it was recently notified of a case of probable congenital syphilis (CS). This is the first case of congenital syphilis reported in a Maine resident in nearly 30 years. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to the...
WGME
Maine independent car repair shops want 'Right to Repair' on November ballot
AUGUSTA (WGME)- Some independent auto shops in Maine are pushing the "Right to Repair" initiative to protect their ability to repair vehicles. The Maine Right to Repair Coalition says more than 90 percent of new vehicles are built with technology that transmits repair information wirelessly to the manufacturer, something that independent car shops like VIP Tire and Service say they don't have access to.
WGME
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine to be held Tuesday
The Maine Gambling Control Unit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to address proposed rules and regulations for sports wagering that were released last week. The latest timeline for legalized gambling on sports in Maine is cloudy. A timeline laid out by Milt Champion suggested licenses could be issued between April and January 2024. He said he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.
WGME
Maine bans TikTok from Executive Branch state-owned devices
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The state of Maine has banned the use of TikTok on Executive Branch state-owned devices. Maine joins an ever-growing list of states that have banned the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from government devices. The federal government has also banned the use of TikTok on all...
WGME
3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever
Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
WGME
Maine woman starts online bookstore offering commonly 'banned' books
(BDN) -- A central Maine woman has started an online bookstore that strives to offer access to commonly questioned and challenged books. The store, called The Banned Bookstore, operates completely as an independent bookstore and offers the opportunity to order a book and have it sent to you, WABI 5 News reported.
WGME
Police warn Mainers about thieves stealing mail in Kennebunkport area
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Police say the mail thieves are back in the Kennebunkport area and they are warning Mainers to be on the lookout. The Kennebunkport Police Department says thieves are stealing the outgoing mail from residential mailboxes and removing personal, or business checks being sent out to make payment for services rendered.
WGME
$450 heating relief checks: What should Mainers do about a recent address change?
An estimated 880,000 Mainers are set to get $450 heating relief checks, which will start going out at the end of the month. “What do you do if you qualify but moved to a different address in the last few months in Maine?" According to the governor's office, your payment...
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
WGME
Lawmakers unveil legislation to protect and strengthen reproductive rights in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross announced new legislation to strengthen Maine’s reproductive health care laws. Mills said the legislation is inspired by the story of Yarmouth resident Dana Pierce. In 2019, Pierce was expecting her second child...
WGME
'Our children are dying': New foundation aims to reform Maine's child welfare system
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Advocates are demanding accountability from Maine DHHS. To do that, a former state senator and long-time advocate is launching a new foundation in the hopes of making a change. According to the state, there were 30 child deaths in Maine in 2021. That includes reports of child...
WGME
New Hampshire files civil rights complaints against two people, hate group
PORTSMOUTH (WGME) – New Hampshire’s Attorney General is taking action after what he calls an increase in hate crimes in the state. State and local officers came together Tuesday at Portsmouth City Council Chambers and announced they've filed civil rights complaints against two men and a hate group.
WGME
New York Senate Judiciary Committee votes against advancing LaSalle's nomination
ALBANY, N.Y. — After a five-hour hearing, the New York State Senate Judiciary Committee voted to block Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Hector LaSalle for the Chief Judge position on the New York State Court of Appeals. This is the first time the state governor's nominee for this position...
WGME
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Comments / 0