Web-based gaming platform Intella X, backed by Polygon, raises $12 million
Intella X, a Web 3-game platform, raised $12 million ahead of its Polygon debut. In addition to Global Coin Research and Wemix, other investors are Animoca Brands, Planetarium, Crit Ventures, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, JoyCity, XL Games, and Pearl Abyss. Neowiz, a South Korean video game developer, collaborated with...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st Raises $27M
African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $27 million in a new financing round led by venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Capital, Kepple Ventures and Konvoy. “This capital raise comes off the back of a successful partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile in South Africa in the fourth quarter 2022, as well as new partnerships to be launched in 2023,” the company said. It said it will use the funding “to develop, license and publish new games, as well as further expand Pay1st, the company’s monetization-as-a-service solution.”More from The Hollywood...
todaynftnews.com
Xternity helping Polygon in transferring Solana’s Web3 game
Layer-2 scaling strategy for Ethereum Polygon collaborated with Xternity, a Web3 gaming creation infrastructure, to move and onboard a multiplayer Web3 game, Synergy Land, from Solana to the Polygon system. Solana, as a blockchain network, emphasizes durability and expense, whereas Polygon provides for smooth connection with the Ethereum ecosystem. Xternity...
todaynftnews.com
Reddit hits 6 Million unique NFT owners
Reddit has 6 million different owners of its polygonal NFT avatars. About 4,700 NFTs traded on Reddit have generated $1.95 million in revenue. Reddit makes it simple to interact with individuals from across the world whose interests are similar. On January 17, 2023, Kyle Reidhead stated that Reddit has reached...
todaynftnews.com
Singtel collaborated with SK Telecom to hold its first metaverse event
Singtel recently partnered with SK Telecom in order to hold its first metaverse event. The event, “Destination:ifland,” was held at the Singtel Comcentre in Singapore. The experiences taking place on the ifland platform involve celebrity fan meets, virtual concerts, and more. Most recently, Singtel has entered a partnership...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
todaynftnews.com
OBJKT is now on LEDGER LIVE for visualizing Tezos NFTs
As Tezos collectors and artists rely on Ledger devices to safeguard their Tezos NFTs, the company chose to incorporate Objkt, a major Tezos NFT marketplace, into the Ledger Live app. Objkt is the largest NFT marketplace on the Tezos blockchain, featuring minimal gas fees for buying, selling, auctioning, and creating NFTs.
dailycoin.com
Can Bonk (BONK) Overtake Rivals Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)?
Emerging out of the blue nearly a month ago, the Solana-based canine memecoin Bonk (BONK) had a wild ride since its launch. Thanks to quick adoption by Solana’s community, Bonk had a supersonic bull run with a 4424% increase just one week after launch. The sky-high interest in the newly-bred dog-themed crypto came after the developers airdropped half of the total supply to the SOL blockchain community.
NASDAQ
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started getting wide public notice in 2020 and 2021, it already had a huge lead over other blockchains that were launching amid the crypto bubble. Developers had spent years constructing tools and infrastructure that projects like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and new tokens could build on. As...
techaiapp.com
SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details
The team behind the Shiba Inu memecoin has decided to expand the availability of its underlying technology to get more Web3 projects to take its support and get more of its tokens into circulations. In the coming days, the developers of the SHIB coin will release a Layer-2 Shibarium network on the Ethereum mainnet that supports the SHIB ecosystem as the mother blockchain. The development has stirred excitement among members of the SHIB community.
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brand purchases WePlay Media
Animoca Brands, a business that advances electronic ownership rights for gaming and the accessible virtual world, recently reported that it has completed the purchase of WePlay Media Holdings LLC, the sole shareholder of XXL Racing LLC, an official licensee of MotoGPTM, and WePlay Media LLC, the developer of the widely popular MotoGPTM Championship Quest, the formal MotoGPTM smartphone racing game.
binbits.com
DeSyn Protocol launches on Ethereum mainnet
In a blog post today, DeSyn protocol, a Web3 assets management platform announced its official launching on the Ethereum mainnet. The launching as revealed, manifested after blockchain analytical firms, Certik and Slowmist audited the security code of DeSyn’s smart contracts on different occasions. The team waited for security assurance...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Okcoin And Paradigm Announce New Grant Awarded To Bitcoin Core Maintainer Marco Falke
Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, alongside partner investment firm Paradigm, has announced a new set of funding for Bitcoin Core contribution. The funds will be directed into a grant for Core maintainer Marco Falke, who Okcoin has supported in the past, in 2021 and in 2020. Okcoin has also previously provided support for Lightning developer Antoine Riard in a bid to support the second-layer network’s privacy.
coinchapter.com
FantaVerse UT is going live on cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, making the first batch of WEB 3 metaverse
After over a year of hard work, FantaVerse is ready to take on more possibilities to continue exploring what is next of web 3 and metaverses. FantaVerse is thrilled to announce that Universal Token(UT) will join Poloniex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, bringing a brighter future for all Fantasias!
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs launches Sewer Pass NFT Collection for minting
Yuga Labs launched their Sewer Passes for minting on Wednesday, resulting in a total sales amount of over 4,000 ETH (nearly $6 million) within hours of their release. On Wednesday, owners of a Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT were entitled to obtain a unique Sewer Pass, which served as the password to play the skill-based game Dookey Dash.
NEWSBTC
NFT Game “Tiny” Is Ditching Solana (SOL) for Ethereum, Cardano (ADA) Network Launches New Custom Sidechain Toolkit, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) presale phase almost sold out
When they were first introduced to the cryptocurrency market, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) caused significant market movement. While Solana and Cardano have failed to keep their investors pleased for long, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is already showing promise as a profitable long-term investment. In this article, we will explore the current updates of all three tokens, and why investors are turning to Snowfall Protocol instead of the other two, for long-term gains.
