African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $27 million in a new financing round led by venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Capital, Kepple Ventures and Konvoy. “This capital raise comes off the back of a successful partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile in South Africa in the fourth quarter 2022, as well as new partnerships to be launched in 2023,” the company said. It said it will use the funding “to develop, license and publish new games, as well as further expand Pay1st, the company’s monetization-as-a-service solution.”More from The Hollywood...

2 DAYS AGO