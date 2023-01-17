The Seoul government will further conduct beta testing of the metaverse project. The first stage of the metaverse project cost close to $1.6 million. Not a lot of progress was made in the metaverse in 2022. Many people have speculated that interest in the metaverse has peaked. However, at its height, major players in a wide range of ecosystems started actively seeking to trademark aspects of the metaverse. Unfortunately for the crypto market and the metaverse as a whole, 2022 was marked by a protracted bear market.

2 DAYS AGO