The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer
With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu
What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Snowpiercer's final season scrapped by original network – despite filming already being complete
Snowpiercer season 4 won't air on TNT
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Nicolas Cage will not join Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian': 'I'm not in the "Star Wars" family, I'm in the "Star Trek" family.'
Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too. It’s why...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: A Guide to the Cast and Characters
Here's a closer look at the characters of HBO's 'The Last of Us' and the star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, and more.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Everything to Know
The Mandalorian will be back soon. Following the show's season 2 premiere in October 2020, the hit Star Wars show is slated to return later this year. The show's upcoming season was first confirmed in December 2020, with filming kicking off the following October. Most recently, Disney+ shared the official trailer for the new season.
Where to Watch and Stream Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: The Sacred Star of Milos Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: The Sacred Star of Milos right now? Read on to find out!. Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: The Sacred Star of Milos. Cast: Romi Park Rie Kugimiya Maaya Sakamoto Toshiyuki Morikawa Sakiko Tamagawa. Genres: Adventure Fantasy Animation Action...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
How Much Of Mandalore History Do You Need To Know For The Mandalorian Season 3?
Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" will see the much-anticipated journey of our titular hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — and Grogru, of course — to his war-torn homeworld of Mandalore, where things set to pop off between him, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and whoever else has a problem with the Darksaber-wielding bounty hunter.
Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Could Only Stand To Wear His Chewbacca Costume One Hour At A Time
Peter Mayhew is unquestionably best-known as everyone's favorite "big, walking carpet" from the "Star Wars" franchise, but Mayhew's career didn't begin when he donned Chewbacca's iconic costume. Rather, Mayhew's first silver screen appearance came as the Minoton in 1977's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," even though Mayhew wasn't credited for playing the part. However, Mayhew made connections on the set of "Sinbad" which led to his big break.
Simu Liu seems pretty excited about ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3
The Mandalorian season 3 is almost upon us, and its latest trailer seems to have riled up the entirety of social media in hype and anticipation. MCU star Simu Liu is one person who can’t possibly wait for the Star Wars show to arrive, and he has no compunctions about expressing that sentiment in an all too relatable way.
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Includes Episodes From Spider-Verse, Twister, and Black Panther Filmmakers
The first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, showing off the expansive adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will go on in the upcoming months. Shortly after the trailer was released, Lucasfilm announced the filmmakers that helped bring the third season of the hit show to life. In total, six directors helped film the series' eight-episode Season 3, a mixture of familiar and new faces.
‘The Mandalorian’ Makes New Enemies In Long-Awaited Season 3 Trailer: Watch
Disney finally released the trailer for season 3 of The Mandalorian on January 16, during Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, giving Star Wars fans a glimpse at what Mando and Baby Yoda are up to next. The footage for the new season, which premieres March 1 on Disney+, features Pedro Pascal‘s bounty hunter dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet.
