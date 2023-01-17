Read full article on original website
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
Boston Road Rage is Bad, But It’s Not the Worst
Boston road rage incidents and our Masshole driving reputation have to be good enough to make the Top 10 in the country, right?. Wrong! For once, Boston misses the cut on a dubious Top 10 list. Granted, we’re No. 11, so we just barely missed the Top 10. But still, you gotta take those wins where you can get ’em!
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly engaging in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife and her boyfriend
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer – who was actually an undercover federal agent – to murder his wife and the wife’s boyfriend. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 46-year-old Mohammed...
Anthony Gattineri and Others Indicted on Concealing Financial Interest of a Felon and Mob Associate
On Thursday, October 2, 2014, a Federal grand jury indicted Charles Lightbody, 54, of Revere, Dustin DeNunzio, 37, of Cambridge, and Anthony Gattineri, 56, of Winchester, on the charges of trying to conceal a mob associate’s ownership stake in land located in Everett, MA which Wynn Resorts had proposed building a casino on. Wynn was awarded the license to build the 27-story casino on the Mystic River in Everett in September 2014 by The Massachusetts Gaming Commission. As a result of sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn, and in an effort to distance itself from the beleaguered founder of the casino empire, the project was renamed Encore Boston Harbor. The casino eventually opened on June 23, 2019, at an estimated total cost of $2.6 billion.
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Opening statements to begin in case of Boston Uber driver accused of raping passenger
BOSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the case of an Uber driver charged with raping a passenger he picked up at a Boston bar in 2018. Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, was charged with rape after prosecutors say he picked up a 23-year-old woman from a South Boston bar on St. Patrick's Day.
3 Arlington men facing charges in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Three Arlington men are facing charges in connection with a home improvement scam after police say they bilked an elderly man out of thousands of dollars. Peter Gilheney, 21, of Quincy, was arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court on charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identification, malicious destruction of property, and larceny by false pretenses, while 18-year-old Richard Gilheney, of Randolph, and 18-year-old Patrick Gilheney, of Quincy, were arraigned on charges of malicious destruction of property and larceny by false pretenses, according to the Arlington Police Department.
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
Boston thieves pull off historic Brink’s robbery
On January 17, 1950, 11 men steal more than $2 million ($29 million today) from the Brink’s Armored Car depot in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect crime—almost—as the culprits weren’t caught until January 1956, just days before the statute of limitations for the theft expired. The robbery’s mastermind was Anthony “Fats” Pino, a career criminal who recruited a group of 10 other men to…
