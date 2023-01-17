ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 3

Michael Burke
2d ago

They were Cpr ing him when po po arrived other hombre shot in the ankle how does that happen Shut down Longview 711 problem solved

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’

Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges

Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Police arrest Alexandria woman in car there with 6-year-old in back seat

ANNANDALE, Va. — Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman who they say stole a car Sunday night with a 6-year-old girl inside. Police claim the woman is also connected to a second car theft that occurred Wednesday night around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale. This theft ultimately led to her capture and arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Suspect Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Fairfax City Man in Bed

Prosecutors say they found a manifesto in the home of a suspect in a homicide in Fairfax city. Gret Glyer was shot to death in June while sleeping in bed with his wife. Prosecutors revealed an eye-opening list of evidence they say connects Joshua Danehower to the crime. Investigators say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Fairfax County Man Receives Maximum Sentence in Deaths of 2 Students

A Northern Virginia man was ordered to serve 20 years in prison — the maximum sentence — for fatally shooting two teens at a home in Springfield in 2021. Zachary Burkard, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years for each voluntary manslaughter charge in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Once he gets out of prison he will have an additional three years of supervision.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: One man killed, another injured in Woodbridge shooting

A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was killed, another man wounded and an occupied car hit by bullets Monday night when gunfire erupted near Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge. Police were called to the 13900 block Richmond Highway at 8:50 p.m., for a shooting and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
alextimes.com

Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center

A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy