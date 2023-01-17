Read full article on original website
More shows, more diversity? Calls for variety increase as concert season approaches
Community to gather for vigils to remember and celebrate KC Johnson. As a man charged in her death sits in a South Carolina jail, KC Johnson’s friends, family and community are planning ways to honor her life. Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that...
Local nonprofit to offer free weekly diabetes education class in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes education class which will begin on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. The series will focus on how to identify and respond to issues associated with diabetes. It will include a free health...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for smart and well-behaved students
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Allison Gale, a teacher at Leland Middle School, wants to reward her students who get good grades and behave in the classroom with some hot chocolate. “We need cups and cocoa to celebrate our students good grades and good behavior,” Gale said. It’s a sweet...
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Commissioners, alongside other city and county officials and dozens from throughout the community, celebrated the official launch of The Healing Place of New Hanover County, which will soon treat people struggling with substance abuse.
Community to gather for vigils to remember and celebrate KC Johnson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a man charged in her death sits in a South Carolina jail, KC Johnson’s friends, family and community are planning ways to honor her life. The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast announced it will host a candlelight vigil in her memory at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the steps of Wilmington’s City Hall, 102 N. 3rd St. Executive director Caroline Morin said she hopes the vigil will provide support to those who knew KC and others throughout the community.
Cape Fear Museum to host dinosaurs after dark event featuring crafts, beer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is inviting adult guests to Museum After Dark: Dinos on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Per the museum, the evening event will let adult guests channel their inner dinosaur by taking part in dinosaur-related crafts and activities such as:
First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a comfortable Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Wednesday and Thursday featured temperatures that fell just short of records, Westerly winds will limit temperature growth this afternoon to the lower and middle 60s. Aside from some streaky clouds, enjoy more healthy intervals of sunshine, compared to recent days.
First Alert Forecast: another, albeit quick, round of January warmth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with mild days. Following highs near 70 Wednesday, look for lower and middle 70s Thursday. This forecast approaches a longstanding Wilmington record. For January 19, the record is 76 set in 1950. A cold front and active moisture jet introduce changes...
First Alert Forecast: a cooler pattern ahead; rain chances set to ramp up
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild Thursday evening across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds - gusting over 30 mph - allowed highs away from the coast to soar deep into the 70s, just shy of a record high in Wilmington. This evening we’ll see partly cloudy skies and mild lows in the 50s.
First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures, shower chances return
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with a breezy and milder Tuesday evening across the Cape Fear Region. Many places saw temperatures in the 60s for the first time since Friday. With a weak front approaching, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and even the risk of a few spotty showers - many of which will be winding down through the evening hours. Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to know before you go: tap into interactive radar on your WECT Weather App before school pickup or your evening commute!
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Cape Fear Cooking: How to make chilaquiles with your Thanksgiving leftovers. Looking to try something new this year with your Thanksgiving leftovers? You may enjoy these turkey-based chilaquiles with a recipe from Chef Gwen of Glow Academy.
Local Boys & Girls Clubs unify
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brigade Boys & Girls Club and the Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington have merged to form the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. “Leaders of both Clubs recognized that this unification provides an opportunity to serve more children with a greater...
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and use...
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares, furniture, kids’ items, books, sporting goods, electronics, and clothes at bargain prices. It also boasts a boutique of new items sold at a deep discount,” said the JLW in a release.
‘Panther Parent and Me’ dance to be held at C.F. Pope Elementary
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The C.F. Pope Elementary School PTO has announced that it will host the “Panther Parent and Me” dance on Feb. 10. According to the announcement, the event is open to the public for parents with students in the 5th grade and under. The dance is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at C.F. Pope Elementary at 400 N Wright St. in Burgaw.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southport, North Carolina
Places to visit in Southport, NC. Southport, North Carolina, is a fantastic destination that offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the area’s Civil War history and beautiful landmarks like the Franklin Square Gallery and Fort Anderson. In addition, plenty of outdoor activities are available, from boating on the Intracoastal Waterway to fishing off the nearby beaches.
Wilmington named one of the best small cities for moviemakers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington ranks second in the country on MovieMaker’s list of the best small cities and towns to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023. The Port City jumped up six spots from last year’s list and is second only to Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Local turtle rescue sees major increase in cold-stunned sea turtles on North Carolina coasts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over three dozen sea turtles are being treated in our area due to being cold-stunned, which occurs when a sudden drop in water temperature causes them to become lethargic and hinders their ability to swim. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center typically sees...
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
nCino to reduce workforce by seven percent
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by seven percent. The company cited “mortgage rates rising faster than at any time in memory, macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in Europe, and a slowdown in the broader economy” as the reasons for the decrease in the workforce.
