WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with a breezy and milder Tuesday evening across the Cape Fear Region. Many places saw temperatures in the 60s for the first time since Friday. With a weak front approaching, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and even the risk of a few spotty showers - many of which will be winding down through the evening hours. Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to know before you go: tap into interactive radar on your WECT Weather App before school pickup or your evening commute!

