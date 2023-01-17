Read full article on original website
Vince Russo Says He Hates Bianca Belair’s “Stereotypical” Promos
Vince Russo has lashed out at the promos from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, calling her work on the mic “stereotypical.”. Belair is in her first reign as RAW Women’s Champion, having captured the gold at WrestleMania 38 last April. Speaking on the “Legion of RAW” podcast,...
WWE News & Notes – Dakota Kai & Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, More
You can check out this week’s edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This episode features Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig:. You can check out the latest “Let’s Play” video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Dakota Kai playing some The Last of Us:
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
The Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia, ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry vs. Ethan Page, and more will be taking place on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage below:. * Action Andretti vs. Daniel...
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Backstage Update On CM Punk’s AEW Status
AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly cold on any plans of using CM Punk. It’s been reported that AEW and Punk were negotiating a buyout of the remainder of Punk’s contract stemming from the AEW All Out brawl. This was something that Punk wanted. Dave Meltzer reported in...
WWE Is More Than Pleased With Surprises Lined Up For Royal Rumble
WrestleVotes reported today that WWE is happy with what they have planned for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which is why they announced Cody Rhodes’ in-ring return in the match at the upcoming event in advance. The report noted, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being...
The Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
We’ve got several new matches announced for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event following this week’s episode of NXT. The event, which takes place on February 4th in Charlotte, NC, will feature the following matches:. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. NXT Women’s...
AEW Reportedly Taping Dark At Universal Studios Next Weekend
All Elite Wrestling will be in Orlando, FL for several sets of AEW Dark tapings next weekend. Fightful Select reports that AEW’s current working plan involves taping at Universal Studios on January 28th, the second straight month that AEW has been in Orlando for their tapings. From September 2021...
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
AEW Tried Several Times To Use The Briscoes
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers having “Jay” armbands during their matches. As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Tag team top contender’s tournament first round: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders. –...
Kofi Kingston Credits John Morrison For Royal Rumble Saves Spots
Fans who have been wowed for years by Kofi Kingston’s attempts to avoid being eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble match have John Morrison to thank. Since 2012, Kingston has found new and inventive ways to avoid being eliminated but is yet to win the 30-Man match. Speaking...
Updated Card For MLW SuperFight ’23: Hardcore Match Added
A new match has been added to the card for MLW: SuperFight ’23. Ricky Shane Page will battle 1 Called Manders in a Hardcore Match. The updated card can be seen below. MLW SuperFight ’23 is scheduled to take place on February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
WWE News: Bayley/Bella Twins, Ripley/Sikoa, Shane Helms Note
Some WWE news to pass along, including notes about Bayley and the Bellas, Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa, and Shane Helms talking superhero poses. Posting on Twitter, Bayley teased a confrontation with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella. The Bellas will be a part of the RAW 30th anniversary show this coming Monday. Bayley could be looking for payback after being humiliated by the Bellas at WrestleMania 37. You can check out her tweet below:
More Notes From Last Night’s Tribute Show To Jay Briscoe
Some more details from last night’s tribute show to Jay Briscoe. The show was filmed following AEW Dynamite and Rampage. PWInsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were rushed to be brought in for the event. Tony Khan and ROH also wanted to bring in others for the...
Impact Wrestling Paying Tribute To Late Jay Briscoe, Main Event Note
Jay Briscoe, 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Pwinsider is reporting that this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Kenny King will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit main event matchup. The broadcast commences on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
News On The AEW TV Debut Of A Former Impact Star
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on last week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. There will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio today that AEW President Tony Khan liked the match and wanted to air it on television. It also helps build up Cage, who will be wrestling Bryan Danielson on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
‘This Is Brodie Lee’ Debuting On February 3
A documentary on the life of Brodie Lee will be debuting on February 3 on Vimeo on Demand. Lee, real name Jon Huber, tragically passed away in 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Dave Meltzer stated, “Filmmaker Joe Brandt of Classy Wolf Media follows Huber’s first match of his career. He...
Gail Kim Is On Board For A Possible All-Women’s Show Between Impact & Others
Gail Kim was a recent guest on an episode of the “Generation of Wrestling” podcast, where the former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion discussed the possibility of another all-women’s show in the future. Kim noted being in favor of Impact Wrestling working with other companies...
