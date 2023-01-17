ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

National Weather Service: Still a chance of snow in Boise this afternoon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The snow from this morning has stopped falling, though the National Weather Service says there is still a 20% chance of snow in Boise this afternoon. NWS says to expect mostly cloudy weather with a high near 38 degrees. Wind will blow northwest at 9 to 11 mph.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
SUN VALLEY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?

The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise

We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These 15 Boise Area Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try

Last April, Food & Wine did a spotlight on seven cities they considered to have America’s best up-and-coming food scenes. We’re not sure that anyone expected to see Boise on the list, but we were flattered to find ourselves at #2!. That’s just a testament to the incredible...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots

BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Road rage is increasing in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Non-Profit coffee roaster prepares for big move

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A non-profit roastery that works heavily with veterans and first responders battling PTSD, is getting ready for a big move. Zero Dark Thirty coffee is preparing to upsize to a building which will provide the company ample space to roast and store coffee beans. The...
MERIDIAN, ID
KLEWTV

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

American Airlines aircraft off runway at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — American Air released a statement on Tuesday about an airplane that went off the runway and into the dirt at the Boise Airport. American Airlines flight 2990 with service from Dallas/Fort Worth to Boise crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal at Boise.
BOISE, ID

