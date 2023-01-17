Read full article on original website
National Weather Service: Still a chance of snow in Boise this afternoon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The snow from this morning has stopped falling, though the National Weather Service says there is still a 20% chance of snow in Boise this afternoon. NWS says to expect mostly cloudy weather with a high near 38 degrees. Wind will blow northwest at 9 to 11 mph.
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
Ada County Sheriff's Office received reports of 48 traffic crashes this morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley was covered in snow this morning. Several crashes were reported causing traffic standstills and jams in multiple spots on I-84. In a Twitter post, Ada County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of 48 total traffic crashes, 7 with injuries, and 11 slide-offs, as of 9:45 a.m.
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise
We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise
Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
These 15 Boise Area Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try
Last April, Food & Wine did a spotlight on seven cities they considered to have America’s best up-and-coming food scenes. We’re not sure that anyone expected to see Boise on the list, but we were flattered to find ourselves at #2!. That’s just a testament to the incredible...
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots
BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
Non-Profit coffee roaster prepares for big move
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A non-profit roastery that works heavily with veterans and first responders battling PTSD, is getting ready for a big move. Zero Dark Thirty coffee is preparing to upsize to a building which will provide the company ample space to roast and store coffee beans. The...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
American Airlines aircraft off runway at Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — American Air released a statement on Tuesday about an airplane that went off the runway and into the dirt at the Boise Airport. American Airlines flight 2990 with service from Dallas/Fort Worth to Boise crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal at Boise.
New Plymouth is the latest Idaho district to transition to a four-day school week
BOISE, Idaho — New Plymouth is the latest Idaho District to transition to a four-day school week. The district hopes to address hiring challenges by giving teachers a three-day weekend every week. “Our main goal as a school district was to attract high-quality teachers to our school district. Attract...
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public...
