14news.com
Arrest made in Dec. business thefts in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say they, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police, executed a search warrant Wednesday that led to an arrest. They say Phillip Edge, of Beaver Dam, was the suspect in thefts that happened December 15 and 27. Deputies...
104.1 WIKY
Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…
The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
14news.com
Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries. They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses. Deputies say one...
Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
14news.com
Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two chase suspects were found after an hours long search in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 2:15 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a car on the Lloyd Expressway for running a red light.
hot96.com
Man And Woman Taken Into Custody After Overnight Chase
A car with two people in it sped off about 2:15 this morning. A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the car for running red lights — instead the chase was on. The car eventually got stuck in the mud in the river bottoms at Weinbach and...
14news.com
Police: Driver more than 4x legal alcohol limit crashes into parked car
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man crashed into a parked car Thursday morning. They say it was around 6:30 a.m. on Birk Drive. Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Arnold, was driving under the influence. They say he was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where...
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Hit By Car While Chasing Dog
A young Evansville girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue. Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street to catch a loose dog when she was hit. The driver told police they didn’t have enough time to...
Police: Evansville man used officer’s stun gun while resisting arrest
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say a man is in jail after firing an officer's stun gun while resisting law enforcement on Monday.
14news.com
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was stopped for traffic violations while turning onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street. Police say suspected meth...
wsonradio.com
Two people arrested after police seize 1,000 Fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Local authorities seized a 1,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday. Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Bradley Brewer, 51, of Evansville, on I-69 in Henderson on Tuesday. Brewer was traveling north from Madisonville. Law enforcement officers said...
wevv.com
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire
Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
Police: Evansville smoke shop shot into and burglarized
Employees at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop say someone shot a gun into the store and stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise.
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim struck by a car on US 41 has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, 47, of Henderson. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating his death. The coroner says Rogers died at a hospital at 7:00 p.m. on January 15. Officials say an autopsy schedule is […]
