After two fierce battles against cancer, Thomas Nelson Huggins, of Salina, Kan., went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 17, 2023. Tom was born April 7, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, and by the Grace of God, grew up on a farm with adoptive parents Christine and Paul Huggins. He attended Buckeye Grade School in rural Kanopolis. He attended Kanopolis High School and graduated from Ellsworth High School. He then attended Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kan., for two years. Tom worked at Grave’s Trucking, was once an owner of Carol Lee Donuts, and worked many years for Beechcraft/Raytheon until his retirement.

