Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itineraryGenni FranklinFort Lauderdale, FL
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
luxury-houses.net
A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million
111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
Housing Prices Drop In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Huge Decline In Selling Price For Delray Beach Homes. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — House “sold prices” dropped for both the quarter and the year in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, according to the just out Elliman Report prepared by Miller Samuel appraisers and […]
cw34.com
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in South Florida
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in South Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said the plane had engine failure at about 2,000 feet in the air. The plane landed in the southbound lanes of US 27 near mile marker 39...
Click10.com
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
cw34.com
77-year-old hit, killed on I-95 in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 77-year-old man was hit and killed while walking on I-95 on Thursday morning. Authorities say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on northbound lanes, just south of Congress Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on scene. The crash blocked three right lanes,...
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
NEW DETAILS: Diverging Diamond Expert Outlines What’s About To Happen In Boca Raton
LISTEN: FDOT Engineer Joins Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road and I-95 should be up and running within the next few weeks. With it will come a dramatic change on how […]
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
luxury-houses.net
Designed by Award-winning Architect Randall Stofft, This Exquisite Lakefront Estate in Boca Raton Asks for $6 Million
6030 Le Lac Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 6030 Le Lac Road, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by award-winning architect Randall Stofft, is an exquisite lakefront estate located on 2.13 acres of meticulously manicured grounds within Boca Raton’s most prestigious neighborhoods. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6030 Le Lac Road, please contact Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) & Beverly Strauss (Phone: 561-271-2012) at Luxury Partners Realty for full support and perfect service.
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Comments / 1