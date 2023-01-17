ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Smith to prepare for Ashes with stint at English county

HOVE, England (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith will prepare for this year’s Ashes series in England by playing three matches for English team Sussex in the four-day County Championship. Smith’s short-term deal will see him play three matches in May ahead of the Ashes, which starts with...
The Guardian

Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan

Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
BBC

Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent

In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC

Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer

Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Jacob Stockdale in Ireland squad with Joey Carbery missing out

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has been named in Ireland's 37-man Six Nations squad with Munster fly-half Joey Carbery a notable absentee. Stockdale joins Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole as the Ulster inclusions with Nick Timoney and Michael Lowry missing out. Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley are named...
BBC

Wales name U20s side to face senior Poland in Six Nations warm-up

Wales Under-20s will have their final opportunity to impress ahead of the Six Nations when they play Poland at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday. Head coach Byron Hayward has named a fresh squad to take on a senior Polish side coached by Welsh duo Christian Hitt and Morgan Stoddart. Only...
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch

Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
Yardbarker

More Than 500K Tickets Already Sold for FIFA Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is already set for success with six months to spare. More than 500,000 tickets have been sold to the ninth edition of the tournament, which begins July 20, 2023, in Australia and New Zealand — the first co-hosted women’s tournament. The...
The Associated Press

Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy