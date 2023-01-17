Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Youngs: England scrum-half not taking ambitions of fourth World Cup for granted
He has earned more England caps than any man and has just been called up to the national squad by a head coach he won a Premiership title with just months ago, yet Ben Youngs refuses to take his ambitions of playing in a fourth World Cup for granted. On...
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
Smith to prepare for Ashes with stint at English county
HOVE, England (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith will prepare for this year’s Ashes series in England by playing three matches for English team Sussex in the four-day County Championship. Smith’s short-term deal will see him play three matches in May ahead of the Ashes, which starts with...
Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan
Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer
Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
Bernadine Bezuidenhout named in New Zealand's squad for Women's T20 World Cup
Wicketkeeper-batter is on a comeback trail after missing two years of cricket to deal with health issues
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Jacob Stockdale in Ireland squad with Joey Carbery missing out
Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has been named in Ireland's 37-man Six Nations squad with Munster fly-half Joey Carbery a notable absentee. Stockdale joins Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole as the Ulster inclusions with Nick Timoney and Michael Lowry missing out. Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley are named...
BBC
Wales name U20s side to face senior Poland in Six Nations warm-up
Wales Under-20s will have their final opportunity to impress ahead of the Six Nations when they play Poland at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday. Head coach Byron Hayward has named a fresh squad to take on a senior Polish side coached by Welsh duo Christian Hitt and Morgan Stoddart. Only...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch
Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
Yardbarker
More Than 500K Tickets Already Sold for FIFA Women’s World Cup
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is already set for success with six months to spare. More than 500,000 tickets have been sold to the ninth edition of the tournament, which begins July 20, 2023, in Australia and New Zealand — the first co-hosted women’s tournament. The...
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
