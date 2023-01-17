1 hospitalized after fire at east Charlotte duplex, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after an accidental fire broke out at a duplex in east Charlotte, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story duplex in the 5500 block of Grafton Place.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, CFD said.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Fire officials said the person was an occupant of the home. Their condition is unknown.

A cat was killed during the blaze, CFD said.

Officials said the fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical issue.

