ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 hospitalized after fire at east Charlotte duplex, officials say

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3TsZ_0kHEehB100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after an accidental fire broke out at a duplex in east Charlotte, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story duplex in the 5500 block of Grafton Place.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, CFD said.

Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Fire officials said the person was an occupant of the home. Their condition is unknown.

A cat was killed during the blaze, CFD said.

Officials said the fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home

The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. WBTV hears directly from the person who tipped off the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, that one of their most wanted was hiding out in Mesa, Ar. Crimestoppers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Arrests made in early January Frankie's Fun Park shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park earlier this month. Amiere Adair, 19, and Elijah Smith have each been charged with 15 various crimes. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility. The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
NEWTON, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy