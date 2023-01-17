ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics

The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Artists and organizations in New Haven to receive grants

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven announced dozens of local artists and organizations will receive grants, helping highlight cultures, while bringing neighborhoods to life. The city said over the years, the process of applying for and writing the grant all the layers didn’t make it easy for smaller, deserving organizations to get access to the funds.
NEW HAVEN, CT
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy

NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
NORWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit

NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police academy opens in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A new facility in Norwich will cut down on travel times for new police recruits, hopefully drawing more to the profession. The satellite training academy means that cadets on the eastern side of the state no longer have to travel to Meriden. “We’re hoping that the convenience of this academy will […]
NORWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Fight at end of CT high school basketball game involving Middletown, Weaver second in as many days

For the second straight night a high school basketball game in Connecticut ended with an altercation in the handshake line. The boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver held at Middletown High School Tuesday evening ended with a "fight involving both adult spectators and students," according to a joint release from Middletown Public Schools and Middletown Police Department, released on the Middletown Police Department's Facebook page.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Fairfield school employee on leave after 'explicit videos' posted on social media, superintendent says

NEW FAIRFIELD — A local school employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of "off-campus, inappropriate conduct,” the superintendent said. In a letter sent Wednesday to families and staff, New Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Kenneth G. Craw said the alleged misconduct involved “one...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia offers pizza making class

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia to learn how to make some of the most historic pizza, not only in Connecticut, but the entire country. The classes began during COVID, but now after the pandemic, pizza making is best done in...
ANSONIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy