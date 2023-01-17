Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
zip06.com
Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics
The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
Eyewitness News
Artists and organizations in New Haven to receive grants
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven announced dozens of local artists and organizations will receive grants, helping highlight cultures, while bringing neighborhoods to life. The city said over the years, the process of applying for and writing the grant all the layers didn’t make it easy for smaller, deserving organizations to get access to the funds.
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
ctexaminer.com
Facing Declining Participation, Old Saybrook Votes to Co-op Football with Clinton and Westbrook
OLD SAYBROOK— Facing declining numbers of football players, the Board of Education voted last week to approve merging the high school team with the team at The Morgan School in Clinton to form a new tri-school football co-op the will include Clinton, Old Saybrook and Westbrook. Brendan Saunders, the...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy
NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
trumbulltimes.com
Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit
NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
Police academy opens in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A new facility in Norwich will cut down on travel times for new police recruits, hopefully drawing more to the profession. The satellite training academy means that cadets on the eastern side of the state no longer have to travel to Meriden. “We’re hoping that the convenience of this academy will […]
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
Plans announced to develop West Hartford blighted property into affordable housing
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop a blighted property in West Hartford and turn it into affordable housing. State officials announced on Wednesday that close to $1 million will go towards converting 900 Farmington Ave. into a 44-unit mixed-income multifamily residential complex. West Hartford Mayor Sherri Cantor says it […]
darientimes.com
Fight at end of CT high school basketball game involving Middletown, Weaver second in as many days
For the second straight night a high school basketball game in Connecticut ended with an altercation in the handshake line. The boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver held at Middletown High School Tuesday evening ended with a "fight involving both adult spectators and students," according to a joint release from Middletown Public Schools and Middletown Police Department, released on the Middletown Police Department's Facebook page.
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
trumbulltimes.com
New Fairfield school employee on leave after 'explicit videos' posted on social media, superintendent says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A local school employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of "off-campus, inappropriate conduct,” the superintendent said. In a letter sent Wednesday to families and staff, New Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Kenneth G. Craw said the alleged misconduct involved “one...
Middletown parents, students in b-ball brawl
A brawl involving parents and students breaks out in Middletown after Middletown High School’s team defeated the team from Weaver High School
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford chief says auto thefts have declined in region; panel approves state grant for task force
HARTFORD — With the help of a new state grant, the city's police department will continue to run an auto theft task force that the police chief says has reduced auto thefts by 25 percent. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said during a Wednesday presentation to the city's Quality...
Eyewitness News
Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia offers pizza making class
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia to learn how to make some of the most historic pizza, not only in Connecticut, but the entire country. The classes began during COVID, but now after the pandemic, pizza making is best done in...
