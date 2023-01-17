ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelPulse

Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC

The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). City vacations...
Time Out Global

Here are all the new low-cost flight routes launching this summer

If you’re on the hunt for a dirt-cheap getaway this summer, now’s the time to get excited. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet have both just revamped their route options, thereby opening up tonnes of new destinations (as well as providing increased options on existing routes) throughout Europe. From...
Time Out Global

Melbourne ranked third in the top trending travel destinations for 2023

Hot off the heels of news that Melbourne was recently named one of the top five drinking cities for 2023 comes new data that reveals the Victorian capital has also just been ranked the third most popular destination for travellers in 2023. According to a study by Airbnb, Melbourne beat...
TravelPulse

6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel

We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Starlux Promotes New Airbus A350 With Seductive Models

It may be 2023, but beautiful women remain a commodity to sell other products, this time in the context of Taiwanese start-up carrier Starlux and its use of models to promote new Airbus A350 jets. Starlux Showcases Models Aboard New A350 Jet. Starlux is seeking to grow and adding more...
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
TheConversationCanada

Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travellers from China will not stop globally circulating Omicron subvariant

In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau over two years of age entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure. This latest round of travel measures is in response to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus infections in China. Following widespread protests against the prolonged zero COVID policy in...
Ryanair plans domestic growth out of London

The quiet and shy airline that is Ryanair was busy yesterday announcing some major expansion on UK Domestic routes, as well as expansion on other routes. Let us break down what the press releases say, and what they mean. London (Covering Stansted, Gatwick and Luton). Six new destinations will open...
Time Out Global

Alert: Eurostar is selling tickets to Paris and Brussels for just £39

We all know that travelling via Eurostar isn’t cheap – but it does happen to be a hell of a lot better for the planet. However, if you act fast (and we mean, like, right now) you might be able to grab tickets for as little as £39 one-way on the cross-Channel service.
CNBC

South Korea shares eye-opening Covid statistics to defend its new rules for travelers from China

South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
Thrillist

Nobu Is Opening 5 New Hotels in 2023, Take a Look at Them Here

