TravelPulse
Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC
The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). City vacations...
Spring 2023 trip Oslo to Tallinn via Greece and Czechia
IHG 20% off reward nights and Choice Privileges rates posted for April 16-June 30, 2023 motivated me to change some travel plans and helped me finalize travel plans over the next four months. Winter 2023 Trip New York City, Milan, Venice, Amsterdam and Oslo. IHG 20% off award nights presented...
Time Out Global
Here are all the new low-cost flight routes launching this summer
If you’re on the hunt for a dirt-cheap getaway this summer, now’s the time to get excited. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet have both just revamped their route options, thereby opening up tonnes of new destinations (as well as providing increased options on existing routes) throughout Europe. From...
Package holidays and flights up to 30% more expensive than last year
Prices for package holidays and flights to popular destinations have soared in the last year, according to research. A week-long trip to Greece costs about 30% more than it did last year, with holidays in Italy, Spain and Turkey up by a fifth or more. The sobering figures, from the...
Time Out Global
Melbourne ranked third in the top trending travel destinations for 2023
Hot off the heels of news that Melbourne was recently named one of the top five drinking cities for 2023 comes new data that reveals the Victorian capital has also just been ranked the third most popular destination for travellers in 2023. According to a study by Airbnb, Melbourne beat...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Starlux Promotes New Airbus A350 With Seductive Models
It may be 2023, but beautiful women remain a commodity to sell other products, this time in the context of Taiwanese start-up carrier Starlux and its use of models to promote new Airbus A350 jets. Starlux Showcases Models Aboard New A350 Jet. Starlux is seeking to grow and adding more...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus hit a record high in 2022, the central bank said on Tuesday, as a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy.
Why United Offers A Lie-Flat Seat On This 2-Hour Flight
I don’t choose flights based on the type of seat. Even on the longest US domestic flights, I can deal with sitting in Economy Class. I had no troubles on our flights on Icelandair, and I enjoyed our flight on Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Orlando. However, we find...
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travellers from China will not stop globally circulating Omicron subvariant
In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau over two years of age entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure. This latest round of travel measures is in response to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus infections in China. Following widespread protests against the prolonged zero COVID policy in...
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
Ryanair plans domestic growth out of London
The quiet and shy airline that is Ryanair was busy yesterday announcing some major expansion on UK Domestic routes, as well as expansion on other routes. Let us break down what the press releases say, and what they mean. London (Covering Stansted, Gatwick and Luton). Six new destinations will open...
Time Out Global
Alert: Eurostar is selling tickets to Paris and Brussels for just £39
We all know that travelling via Eurostar isn’t cheap – but it does happen to be a hell of a lot better for the planet. However, if you act fast (and we mean, like, right now) you might be able to grab tickets for as little as £39 one-way on the cross-Channel service.
United Airlines boss warns of continued travel chaos in 2023, says there's a 'new math for airlines' post-pandemic that most airlines are not prepared for
Most airlines did not not invest during the COVID-19 pandemic — which devastated the industry — and are now struggling to cope with the rebound in travel after the public health crisis.
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
CNBC
South Korea shares eye-opening Covid statistics to defend its new rules for travelers from China
South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
Thrillist
Nobu Is Opening 5 New Hotels in 2023, Take a Look at Them Here
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
