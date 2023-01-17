Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats. There are also few opportunities…
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Texas Republican snubbed by Biden during border visit says White House explanation 'insulting'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the White House told him he "couldn't attend" President Biden's trip to the southern border.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
