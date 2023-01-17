ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
The Hill

Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans

My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
