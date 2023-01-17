Read full article on original website
consumergoods.com
Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars
While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Black-owned tech service Culture Wireless is focused on closing digital divide
Culture Wireless is a Black-owned internet service provider that aims to empower the community through easy and affordable access to the web. Al Adjahoe is the CEO, Jerome Howard is the COO, and William Sparks is the CMO of the company. The three men spoke with rolling out about why they wanted to create this business, the importance of technology in the community, and what separates them from other service providers.
altcoinbuzz.io
Best 3 Decentralized Exchanges in Algorand
Decentralized exchanges, or DEXes, give you control over your assets. You just need a non-custodial wallet and there are no intermediaries. There’s also no KYC involved for visiting a DEX. Plenty of reasons to use them, also on Algorand. So, let’s have a closer look at the 3 best...
altcoinbuzz.io
Best 3 Centralized Exchanges for NEAR
Most people in crypto have their first experience on a centralized exchange (CEX). You need to pass a KYC (or “Know Your Customer”) procedure to register for a CEX. Once that is out of the way, you’re all set and ready to go. The NEAR token is available on many CEXes.
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 3 Wallets That Support $ZIL
If you’re a user and supporter of the Zilliqa blockchain, this article is just for you! Today, we’re looking at the top three wallets that support $ZIL (Zilliqa’s native token). These wallets allow you to store $ZIL securely with a user-friendly interface. Moreover, they allow you access to other features as well.
altcoinbuzz.io
3 Powerful Tools Used by NFT MILLIONAIRES
Unbelievable! I finally found 3 Secret NFT tools that made NFT millionaires in 2022. I always wondered. How I always miss opportunities to buy NFTs for couple of cents and then these turn into million dollar opportunities?. But thats not gonna happen anymore. Because I and my research team has...
altcoinbuzz.io
What is CryptAPI?
Normally, a payment gateway often offers a service that enables a safe and secure transfer of funds from the customer to the merchant. On the other hand, crypto payment gateways are online platforms that allow merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrency. They work similarly to traditional payment gateways, such as...
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
defensenews.com
Northrop, AT&T, Fujitsu relay intel with 5G during testing at new lab
WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman, AT&T and Fujitsu said they successfully relayed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data and video using 5G technologies, a critical step toward advanced networking on the battlefield. The demonstration, conducted at a previously undisclosed Northrop lab in California, tied together radios with the defense company’s data...
Lavoie Series 1: McLaren Jumps into the Personal Mobility Market
We all know the future of transportation is electric, and everyone is scrambling to make the switch. Famous supercar maker McLaren recently unveiled their first-ever electric vehicle, but it’s not a car. It’s a scooter — specifically, the Lavoie Series 1. Even more remarkable is that McLaren states that this new “personal mobility solution” will redefine how people get around. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting new EV technology!
aiexpress.io
What is RPA (Robotic Process Automation)?
Robotic Course of Automation (RPA) is the strategy via which a software program bot automates repetitive, high-volume, rule-based, and trigger-driven processes utilizing a mix of automation, pc imaginative and prescient, and machine studying. Organizations ought to assess their readiness to make use of RPA applied sciences by taking a look...
3printr.com
Hobs 3D expands its network with Hybrid Services
Hobs 3D, provider of high-quality 3D solutions, announced a new partnership with Hybrid Services, distributor of Mimaki printers in the UK and Ireland. A subsidiary of the Hobs Group, Hobs 3D provides 3D solutions nationwide, with headquarters at Here East innovation and technology campus, situated within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
cxmtoday.com
Really Simple Systems Collaborates With Rareloop
Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has announced a joint project with software development agency, Rareloop, to build a mobile app. Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems has announced that it has appointed the acclaimed software development agency, Rareloop, to collaborate on developing a CRM mobile app. The...
sensortechresearch.com
IDTechEx Discusses the Pivotal Year Ahead for Quantum Computers
IDTechEx have released a brand new report, "Quantum Computing 2023-2043". This report covers the hardware that promises a revolutionary approach to solving the world's unmet challenges. Quantum computing is pitched as enabling exponentially faster drug discovery, battery chemistry development, multi-variable logistics, vehicle autonomy, accurate asset pricing, and much more. Drawing on extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews with companies and attendance at multiple conferences, this report provides an in-depth evaluation of the competing quantum computing technologies to building a quantum computer: superconducting, silicon-spin, photonic, trapped-ion, neutral-atom, topological, diamond-defect and annealing.
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
altcoinbuzz.io
Bitcoin And Altcoins Report – January Week 3
Following one of the lowest volatile periods in Bitcoin history, the market pulled off an unusual and dramatic 23.3% rally this week. From a weekly low of $17k, BTC prices surged to above $21k, defying several technical and on-chain pricing models. It is interesting because these models often serve as...
salestechstar.com
TCN Launches New Workforce Engagement Suite for its Advanced, Cloud-based Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, launched...
aiexpress.io
United Robotics Group acquires mobile robot developer Robotnik
United Robotics Group (URG) has acquired a majority stake in Robotnik Automation, a Valencia, Spain-based supplier of applied sciences in cell service robotics. Monetary particulars of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. Robotnik has a 20-year monitor report in creating cell robots and cell manipulators. The corporate has a presence in...
zycrypto.com
EZ Finance Successfully Completed Private Round Led by Top Angel Investors
We are thrilled to announce that EZ Finance successfully raised $210,000 in the private investment round to fund the development of an innovative leveraged farming aggregator on the MOVE Ecosystem. Investors in the round include 3 Angel investors from Intrax Venture. The funds were raised in the stablecoin USDT at...
