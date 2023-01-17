Read full article on original website
Related
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
Crown Estate signs deals for wind farms to power seven million homes
The UK has taken another step towards decarbonising its energy grid as four companies signed deals to build six new wind farms in British waters.The deals between the Crown Estate and companies including BP, Total and Germany’s RWE will lead to enough wind turbines to power around seven million homes when the wind blows.The Crown Estate was given the thumbs-up to sign the agreements by then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in July last year.The leases have now been signed for the six wind farms, which have a generation capacity of eight gigawatts (GW).Three of the projects are off the coast...
BBC
Hundreds of jobs to go at Leamington Covid 'mega lab'
More than 600 jobs are set to go at the first Covid-19 testing "mega lab" to be set up in the UK. The Rosalind Franklin Laboratory opened in June 2021 in Leamington Spa and was the largest of its kind in the country. Up to 8.5 million tests were processed...
BBC
Train strikes: Cheaper to settle, minister admits
Rail strikes have cost the UK more than settling the disputes months ago would have, rail minister Huw Merriman has said. The strikes have cost the UK more than £1bn, he conceded to a committee of MPs. However, Mr Merriman said no deal over pay was viable without unions...
BBC
UWE Bristol facing possible £11m energy bill rise
A university says it could be facing an energy bill rise of more than £11m. Steve West, vice chancellor of the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, said costs might be as high as £18m in 2023-2024. He said the price increase would not be...
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office
A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
UK rail firms ordered to stop abusing train cancellations loophole
Cancellations far higher than official data suggests, says ORR, driven by use of unrecorded ‘pre-cancellations’
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist police officer could lose pension
Ministers have backed efforts to strip a serial rapist police officer of his state-funded pension. David Carrick, 48, was sacked by the Metropolitan Police after he admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women over two decades. An application for his pension forfeiture will be considered by the...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
wonkhe.com
Every household in the UK gets £400. Except students
It’s finally official. Students in halls are to be singled out as the only people in the UK that won’t be getting a form of financial help that pretty much everyone else will be getting this winter. Regular readers will recall that for many months now I’ve been...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Comments / 0