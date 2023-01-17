ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months

After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Baitfish basics

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - With the return of colder temperatures this week, many anglers are eager to get out on the ice. But how do you get your bait for ice fishing and figure out the rules?. Ike Bendavid headed to the Pomainville Wildlife Management Area in Pittsford for this...
PITTSFORD, VT
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Effective immediately, The Green Mountain Unified School District has ditched the ‘Chieftains’ mascot. A recent ethics commission report reveals municipal oversight isn't up to par. Police looking for armed man who robbed convenience store. Updated: 17 minutes ago. South Burlington police are looking for a man, who they...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy snow approaches New Hampshire

A chilly night ahead and some sun to start Thursday before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in. This storm brings mainly snow with limited mixing south and east. Most places could see between 4-8 inches of snow through Friday which will likely cause delays, cancellations, and much slower travel. A break between systems Saturday and early Sunday, then the next storm with snow and rain moves through early next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Troopers kept busy with big truck crashes

ADDISON COUNTY — The theme of the week for the Vermont State Police seems to be truck crashes. Fortunately no serious injuries were involved in these traffic accidents between Jan. 11 and 17. The first of these crashes occurred on the morning of Jan. 11. Troopers responded to a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Storm to bring snow to all of New Hampshire

Milder temperatures again today before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in later this week. It is a more active pattern that likely continues into next week. Mostly cloudy skies to start today with the chance of a few mixed/snow showers mainly up north. Highs again will be well into the 30s up north and into the 40s elsewhere with a building westerly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
DANVILLE, VT
Barton Chronicle

Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon

BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
BARTON, VT

