bladenonline.com
myhorrynews.com
Remembering Gene Mills, longtime owner of Wolpert's Department Store in Loris
Gene Mills always put his customers first. From 1962 to the end of 2022, Mills was the kind presence who made sure you left happy when visiting Wolpert’s Department Store in downtown Loris. He was a business owner who trusted his customers – so much so that he let...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Extension Service Offers Better Bladen Series
From beekeeping, backyard chickens, healthy eating, and garden basics, NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center has a variety of workshop opportunities coming up in 2023 as a part of the Better Bladen Series. Workshops are at no cost to the participant and will be held at the Powell-Melvin...
bladenonline.com
bladenonline.com
The Man Cave Testosterone And Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting On Jan. 26
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new medical service offered in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness Center PLLC, located in Suite 4 of the 87 North Building at 2816 W. Broad Street, is a men’s health practice.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family utilizes MLK Day of service, donate 300 ‘Snack Packs’ to NourishNC
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country, meaning a day of service for many who look to continue King’s legacy. A local family spent the day packing and delivering ‘Snack Packs’ to NourishNC. According to the organization, this is...
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
WECT
Community to gather for vigils to remember and celebrate KC Johnson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a man charged in her death sits in a South Carolina jail, KC Johnson’s friends, family and community are planning ways to honor her life. The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast announced it will host a candlelight vigil in her memory at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the steps of Wilmington’s City Hall, 102 N. 3rd St. Executive director Caroline Morin said she hopes the vigil will provide support to those who knew KC and others throughout the community.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18:. 1. UPLIFT Meeting: Today, 4:30 p.m., Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Program designed to boost tourism in Bladen County and other N.C. rural communities. Information: Jesa Valle at jvalle@nature-tourism.com or 984-272-9776. (READ MORE) 2. Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands gather for annual MLK parade in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Wilmington on Monday for a celebration fit for a king. “It was so fun to see all the step shows and drums, it was good,” said one group of parade spectators. This is the 21st year of the Dr....
WECT
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
‘Round Up’ application period closes soon
The deadline is approaching for the March Operation Round Up grant funding cycle. Operation Round Up collects donations from partic
foxwilmington.com
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the near future. Teaming with Appalachian Mountain Brewing, from Boone N.C., Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be available to consumers in March. As an alcoholic beverage, those wishing to enjoy the new concoction will need to be at least 21 years of age.
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
Commissioners vote to allow mobile home expansion near 100-year-old farm
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Commissioners gave T D Pate Investments owner the go-ahead Tuesday to more than double the capacity of hi
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
The Fayetteville City Council approved, by a vote of 8-1, recommendations to amend the city’s waste collection ordinance at the Jan. 9 council meeting. Changes to the ordinance include limiting the amount of trash, recycling, yard waste and limbs that can be collected from people’s homes each week.
bladenonline.com
Construction Work To Close Cape Fear Valley-Fayetteville’s Main Entrance This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE – Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will close its main entrance and part of the main driveway into the hospital to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This closure will last through Sunday evening to allow for the installation of a second construction crane as part of the ongoing Valley Pavilion expansion.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
