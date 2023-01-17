Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County announces personnel changes
Luzerne County will soon have a new director of Children and Youth Services but will now need a new director for the Department of Human Resources. In a recent county council meeting, Lynn Hill, head of the Human Services Division, informed council that Katrina Gownley will take over as the department head for children and youth services effective Feb. 13. In her 20-year career in child welfare, Gownley has held a number of roles, including intake caseworker, supervisor, director and administrator.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shipping containers subject of complaint at council meeting
SHENANDOAH – Shipping containers used in place of fencing at the impound lot for Talk Of Town towing on South Emerick was a subject of complaint and concern at Monday’s borough council meeting. Talk Of Town rents a portion of the former Boly’s Iron Works plant at Emerick...
Luzerne County hires new Children and Youth overseer
Katrina Gownley will start work as Luzerne County’s Children and Youth administrator on Feb. 13, county Human Services Division Lynn Hil
Despite legal battle, White Haven Center to close by March
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state center serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to close its doors over the next two months in spite of a legal battle to prevent it. The closure of White Haven Center was announced in August of 2019 and was said to take at least three […]
Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County
10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
Water main break affecting Hanover Township
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency repairs are underway on a water main break in Hanover Township. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say Pennsylvania American Water crews are in the process of fixing a 10-inch water main break at the intersection of Main Road and McCabe Street. Officials said the break began around […]
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Hospital looking to add to workforce with 'Walk-in Wednesday'
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The UPMC Life Center at the YMCA in Williamsport is a busy place. Recruiters are talking to people about a career in the health care system. "I heard about this from my mother, who is a member at the Y, and she said, 'Hey, just come in, they'll talk to you and get you linked up with whoever you need to talk to,'" said Abigail Way.
Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire. At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire. Chief Brian Oppelt with […]
Lycoming County DA makes bid for Judge opening
Williamsport, Pa. — District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner has announced his candidacy for Judge with the intent to fill one of two openings in the Court of Common Pleas. “It has been an honor to serve Lycoming County as District Attorney. My experiences as the District Attorney and previously as an attorney in private practice as well as a small business owner, have uniquely prepared me to serve as a Judge on the Court of Common Pleas,” said Gardner. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue Mountain teacher to resign amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation. A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. fire
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County. According to officials, the Schuylkill County Fire Department and other units were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to combat a fire on the 200 block of Kiehner Road. No injuries were reported and crews were on the […]
Heating oil spill in State College area under investigation by PA Environmental Protection agency
The PA Department of Environmental Protection was contacted after a “sheen on the surface of a small stream and pools of red-dyed oil” was reported.
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction. In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005. As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened. You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Heating oil ‘erroneously’ delivered to Pa. home that doesn’t use oil ends up in nearby waterway
A home in Ferguson Twp., Centre County, that does not use heating oil received a delivery of the fuel that made its way into the sump pump and into a nearby waterway earlier this month. According to a news release from the township, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was...
School district increasing security after stranger boards school bus
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school district is ramping up its school bus security and safety measures. This was after a stranger was able to board a bus undetected. A student on that bus realized the unknown woman did not belong on the bus. Parents say they could not believe what […]
Comments / 1