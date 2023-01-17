Read full article on original website
WNCT
WITN
Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager in the East is moving on in a competition for the national Young Marine of the Year title. Drache Gooch is a junior at White Oak High School and a member of the Swansboro Young Marines. The organization is divided into six divisions across...
Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
wcti12.com
Bottlenose Dolphin found stranded on Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — A Bottlenose Dolphin was found stranded at Atlantic Beach Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. The dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms got to the animal. After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach,...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
Keep an eye on your catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Karen Blevins, 61; service later
Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
WECT
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
WITN
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A man from Duplin County took his chances with a $20 scratch-off and won $2 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that James Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. The Wallace man decided to...
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
obxtoday.com
Edgecombe County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
Patricia Weathersbe of Tarboro took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.
neusenews.com
Senior at Arendell Parrott Academy spent a week as page to Governor Roy Cooper
Mr. Randy Lamont (R.J.) Cummings, a senior at Parrott Academy, recently completed a week as page to Governor Cooper. During the week, Mr. Cummings created a policy proposal for the Department of Environmental Quality. His proposal involved utilizing more of North Carolina’s environment to create more uses of renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines, hydroelectricity, and solar energy.
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
neusenews.com
Food Farm Printers to close for all outside business
Food Farm Printers announced they will be closing down to all outside business in the next few weeks. At 108 E. Washington Avenue in Kinston, the printing service sent out an email to their local clients announcing their intent to close. Farm Food Printers provided a range of printing services to local businesses and individuals through business cards, banners, flyers, posters, logo design, as well as other printing media.
neusenews.com
LCPS technology director White wins regional honor, in line for state award
LCPS Media and Technology Director Charles White is recognized as winner of the 2022-2023 Technology Director of the Year award for North Carolina's 13-county Southeast Region at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Lenoir County Board of Education by Bruce Hill, left, board chair, and Superintendent Brent Williams. Charles White...
