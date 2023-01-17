ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown

Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is excited to announce its second annual Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown event, which will take place in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, February 11th, 1:00-5:00pm. Couples can enjoy a beary-loving afternoon in charming Boyertown. You’ll have plenty of time to grab brunch before or enjoy dinner after this romantic and fun date! A variety of musical performers will be stationed throughout the streets for guests to enjoy. The Love Potion No. 9 Bar will be back in the rail yard for our over 21 guests. Enjoy delicious, Valentine’s Day-themed drinks with your honey. Stop in at one of Boyertown’s many unique shops to find that perfect gift for your special someone. And make sure you check out our Beary-Loved Raffle Baskets from some of Boyertown’s favorite businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

ReadingFilm Welcomes 2023 with Big News and New Additions

As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ReadingFILM has received a grant of $200,000 for 2023! We are pleased to announce we will be bringing new staff on-board to further our mission of Greater Reading as a hub for independent film production and screening and empowering local youth to showcase their talent as the next generation of filmmakers.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration

LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
bctv.org

Penn State Berks and Moscow State Students Collaborate to Promote Sustainability

Every year, Penn State Berks students enrolled in the college’s Environmental Science course complete community engagement projects addressing sustainability. The Environmental Awareness and Community Action Project has been a major component of the course, which has been taught by Mahsa Kazempour, associate professor of science education, since 2011. This...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Business Education Coalition Names New Executive Director

The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is pleased to announce that Terri Hill has been selected as the new Executive Director. In her role Terri will bring together leaders in business and education to help our students access the resources and experiences needed to better prepare for life after graduation. The BBEC celebrates 31 years since its founding and Terri becomes the fourth Executive Director.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee Meeting 1-17-23

The City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
lebtown.com

James Hubbard of New Covenant Christian School [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. If you listen to James Hubbard for two seconds, you’ll realize he’s definitely not from this area. He’s one of many people who has found Lebanon to be the place he wanted to make his home.
LEBANON, PA
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Alvernia's Pottsville CollegeTowne campus opens

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Alvernia University students returned to classes on a new campus. A building they've only seen in blueprints. After two years of construction, project Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. And students like Emily Shappell are enjoying all of the upgrades. “Well, we like the chairs a lot,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
bctv.org

Carpenter Technology to Hold On-Site Hiring Events for Reading Location

Carpenter Technology Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications, is seeking to fill immediate job openings for Electricians and Maintenance Mechanics at its Reading, PA, location. Job seekers can interview for open Electrician and Maintenance Mechanic positions at upcoming hiring events on...
READING, PA

