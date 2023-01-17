Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is excited to announce its second annual Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown event, which will take place in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, February 11th, 1:00-5:00pm. Couples can enjoy a beary-loving afternoon in charming Boyertown. You’ll have plenty of time to grab brunch before or enjoy dinner after this romantic and fun date! A variety of musical performers will be stationed throughout the streets for guests to enjoy. The Love Potion No. 9 Bar will be back in the rail yard for our over 21 guests. Enjoy delicious, Valentine’s Day-themed drinks with your honey. Stop in at one of Boyertown’s many unique shops to find that perfect gift for your special someone. And make sure you check out our Beary-Loved Raffle Baskets from some of Boyertown’s favorite businesses.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO