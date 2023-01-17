Read full article on original website
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
bctv.org
Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown
Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is excited to announce its second annual Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown event, which will take place in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, February 11th, 1:00-5:00pm. Couples can enjoy a beary-loving afternoon in charming Boyertown. You’ll have plenty of time to grab brunch before or enjoy dinner after this romantic and fun date! A variety of musical performers will be stationed throughout the streets for guests to enjoy. The Love Potion No. 9 Bar will be back in the rail yard for our over 21 guests. Enjoy delicious, Valentine’s Day-themed drinks with your honey. Stop in at one of Boyertown’s many unique shops to find that perfect gift for your special someone. And make sure you check out our Beary-Loved Raffle Baskets from some of Boyertown’s favorite businesses.
lebtown.com
Belated spotlight shone on the Lebanon High School Band’s 100th anniversary
Among the celebrations deferred when COVID-19 struck in 2020 was the 100th anniversary of the founding of Lebanon High School’s band program. Now, in 2023, the LHS Band is getting the attention it deserves with a special public display. According to a Facebook post made by Sherie Strohman, author...
bctv.org
ReadingFilm Welcomes 2023 with Big News and New Additions
As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ReadingFILM has received a grant of $200,000 for 2023! We are pleased to announce we will be bringing new staff on-board to further our mission of Greater Reading as a hub for independent film production and screening and empowering local youth to showcase their talent as the next generation of filmmakers.
abc27.com
Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
abc27.com
Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop has officially been sold: What is it going to become?
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The former location of Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, a staple in Hummelstown, has been sold after officially closing its doors back on Dec. 21, 2022. Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, owned by Dave and Jeanne Lutz, was opened back in 1973 and remained opened...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
bctv.org
Penn State Berks and Moscow State Students Collaborate to Promote Sustainability
Every year, Penn State Berks students enrolled in the college’s Environmental Science course complete community engagement projects addressing sustainability. The Environmental Awareness and Community Action Project has been a major component of the course, which has been taught by Mahsa Kazempour, associate professor of science education, since 2011. This...
bctv.org
Berks Business Education Coalition Names New Executive Director
The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is pleased to announce that Terri Hill has been selected as the new Executive Director. In her role Terri will bring together leaders in business and education to help our students access the resources and experiences needed to better prepare for life after graduation. The BBEC celebrates 31 years since its founding and Terri becomes the fourth Executive Director.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
bctv.org
City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee Meeting 1-17-23
The City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
lebtown.com
James Hubbard of New Covenant Christian School [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. If you listen to James Hubbard for two seconds, you’ll realize he’s definitely not from this area. He’s one of many people who has found Lebanon to be the place he wanted to make his home.
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Alvernia's Pottsville CollegeTowne campus opens
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Alvernia University students returned to classes on a new campus. A building they've only seen in blueprints. After two years of construction, project Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. And students like Emily Shappell are enjoying all of the upgrades. “Well, we like the chairs a lot,...
bctv.org
Carpenter Technology to Hold On-Site Hiring Events for Reading Location
Carpenter Technology Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications, is seeking to fill immediate job openings for Electricians and Maintenance Mechanics at its Reading, PA, location. Job seekers can interview for open Electrician and Maintenance Mechanic positions at upcoming hiring events on...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
