Walz free school breakfast/lunch plan clears first committee in MN Senate
(St. Paul, MN) — One of the most prominent features of Governor Tim Walz’s budget proposal for education and families — free school breakfast and lunch for all students, regardless of income — cleared its first Minnesota Senate committee today (Wed) on a unanimous voice vote. Laurie Smith, a cook at a Saint Cloud school, told lawmakers, “I know the kids that come through my lunch line. I know those that don’t get enough to eat at home and, even though I’m not supposed to, those kids get just a little bit more from me. On the weekends I make sure that hungry kids go home with backpacks of food.” Senator Jim Abeler notes free school breakfast and lunch is estimated to cost the state about 185 million dollars a year. And the Republican from Anoka used the opportunity to take a political shot at the Walz administration saying, “If there’s ever any other big pot of food money coming back to us again, like Feeding our Futures, we should maybe give it to the school districts or the counties, and maybe there’ll be less headline news.” Critics say the state Education Department didn’t act quickly enough to stop 200-plus million dollars of fraud in the Feeding our Future program. Walz administration officials respond they tipped-off the F-B-I, resulting in dozens of federal indictments.
Senate Majority Leader Wants To Ban Job Application Criminal History Question
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants’ criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to state employees as well. Skeptics say so-called “ban the box” laws actually hurt employment chances for people of color.
New Program Aimed At Helping Minnesota Medical Providers Avoid Racial Bias
(Edina, MN) — A unique program is aimed at helping Minnesota medical providers avoid racial bias. Children’s Minnesota is one of the first health systems to use live actor simulation to train providers to confront racial bias in medical care. Encounters are staged at the system’s Simulation Center in Edina. The program began two years ago in response to poorer outcomes for people of color, a trend that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
Today at the Minnesota Capitol: Abortion, Social Security, Etc.
Abortion will again be front-and-center, with lawmakers back at the State Capitol after M-L-K Day. There’s a Senate hearing (830am) on making fewer Minnesotans pay income tax on their Social Security benefits. House and Senate panels (1230pm,1pm) debate a proposal for earned “sick-and-safe time” for Minnesota workers, the companion to the paid family and medical leave plan that Democrats are pushing. There’s a hearing this afternoon (3pm) on renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day in Minnesota… on restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time (3pm)… and this evening (6pm), what could be the final committee stop before a House floor vote on a controversial bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses in Minnesota.
Minnesota Districts Phasing Out Online School Options
Minnesota districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely limited as the pandemic wanes. Online education options nearly doubled in Minnesota between the fall of 2020 and this year.
MN Ag Expo Begins Wednesday
Former Hamline Adjunct Art Instructor Suing University
(St. Paul, MN) — A former adjunct art instructor who showed images of the Prophet Muhammad in class is suing Hamline University. Attorneys for Erika Lopez Prater announced yesterday that she is suing the school for defamation, religious discrimination, and breach of contract. Shortly after the announcement, Hamline’s president backed off a previous statement calling the classroom incident Islamophopic. The university decided not to renew Lopez Prater’s contract for the spring semester following a student complaint about Lopez Prater’s actions. The decision pushed the school into the national spotlight in a debate over academic freedom and religious tolerance.
MN Ag Expo Coming to Mankato
Reunite with the agriculture community January 18-19, 2023, during MN AG EXPO at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. Over the course of two days, Minnesota’s marquee winter agriculture gathering sets our sights on the future by offering networking opportunities; educational sessions; a full trade show floor; dynamic speakers; fundraising events – and more!
Heavy Snow Expected In SE Minnesota
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for southeast Minnesota through this morning. The storm moved into Minnesota last night, bringing heavy snow. Two to six inches of snowfall are expected across the area by midday. The heaviest snow is expected in the southern and eastern suburbs of the Twin Cities.
Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday
A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
