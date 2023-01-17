ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
VERMONT STATE
whdh.com

Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.

A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Mixed precipitation ends today ahead of next storm system

Roads are occasionally slick this morning, especially in the higher elevations as a mix of plain rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers roll through the region. Take it slow and drive smart. The mixed showers come to an end this afternoon and we’re quiet through Thursday afternoon. Our...
VERMONT STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE
WRGB

Slick conditions for travel expected as sleet and freezing rain may move through area

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The last of the sun for the week continues to fade as mixed precipitation pushes in from the west. Precipitation will be scattered through Tuesday afternoon and night falling as rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. This will lead to slick conditions over parts of the area, especially those north and those over the hilltowns/higher terrain.
ALBANY, NY
92 Moose

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
WETM

Update: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…In New York, Seneca,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Impacts continue from Route 7 closure in Hoosick

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work continues along a portion of New York State Route 7 in Hoosick following the collapse of a culvert last week. Wednesday marks the fifth day a stretch of the road, which is a main artery for traffic between New York and Vermont, has been closed. The New York State Department […]
HOOSICK, NY
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy