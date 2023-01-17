ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

What's up with all the Syracuse football coaches leaving? SU hoops needs bounce back win (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. —It’s getting busy on the Syracuse University sports front. The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the thick of their ACC schedules. An active offseason continues for the SU football program with another reported coaching departure this week, the transfer portal deadline passing and signing day approaching on Feb.1.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

3 takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse's 2023 Media Day

Syracuse coach Gary Gait and various members of the 2023 men’s lacrosse team met with reporters on Monday for media day. Here are three key takeaways on what happened. While Gary Gait was head coach of the 2022 Syracuse lacrosse team, he inherited a roster consisting mostly of players recruited by a different coaching staff. While that reason was not the sole cause of Syracuse’s first 10-game losing season in program history, it didn’t appear to help. With an entire recruiting cycle to bring in his own players, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the class, Joey Spallina, this is Gait’s first roster that he’s had a chance to mold. “It was a group of players that had a different coaching staff,” Gait said. “This year, we’re communicating really well with the players and they communicate well with us. We’ve set our standards for the program and these guys are happy with them.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)

High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY town among best for new homebuyers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 19)

High: 38; Low: 34. Ice, heavy snow on way. See the 5-day forecast. A pizza that tastes like a Big Mac? Yes, and CNY is lovin' it: You're probably already rolling your eyes in disgust -- a Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. The concept started two years ago when an employee jokingly suggested to owner Sal LoMedico that they create a pizza after the Big Mac. "It really was a joke," Sal said on Monday. "So we tried it, and it was good." A little fine-tuning made it even better, and after someone posted a photo of the pizza on social media it's become a popular pick at the pizzeria. Watch a video to see how it's made. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch edge Penguins, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Crunch have built a four-game winning streak and improve to 17-13-2-3 on the season. Alex Barre-Boulet put the Crunch on the board with his 10th goal of the season to tie the franchise record for points (241), while Daniel Walcott potted his eighth to set a new career-high in points (20). Crunch scoring was rounded out with Gabriel Dumont’s ninth goal of the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
