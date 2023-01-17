Syracuse coach Gary Gait and various members of the 2023 men’s lacrosse team met with reporters on Monday for media day. Here are three key takeaways on what happened. While Gary Gait was head coach of the 2022 Syracuse lacrosse team, he inherited a roster consisting mostly of players recruited by a different coaching staff. While that reason was not the sole cause of Syracuse’s first 10-game losing season in program history, it didn’t appear to help. With an entire recruiting cycle to bring in his own players, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the class, Joey Spallina, this is Gait’s first roster that he’s had a chance to mold. “It was a group of players that had a different coaching staff,” Gait said. “This year, we’re communicating really well with the players and they communicate well with us. We’ve set our standards for the program and these guys are happy with them.”

