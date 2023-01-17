Read full article on original website
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
What’s up with all the Syracuse football coaches leaving? SU hoops needs bounce back win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It’s getting busy on the Syracuse University sports front. The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the thick of their ACC schedules. An active offseason continues for the SU football program with another reported coaching departure this week, the transfer portal deadline passing and signing day approaching on Feb.1.
Syracuse has no recruits in the ‘23 class; when is the last time that happened? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Other than the current Syracuse Orange basketball team, we probably spend more time on recruiting and history than any other topics in Mike’s Mailbox. This week, we’re combining recruiting and history. The answers may offer some interesting perspective on Syracuse’s current recruiting efforts.
After Georgia Tech, Jesse Edwards gets his biggest rebounding test yet in North Carolina (updated ACC stats)
Syracuse, N.Y. — After hitting the road for a Saturday matinee against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Syracuse comes home to face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. It’ll offer a chance to earn a much-needed NCAA resume booster. And it’ll spotlight...
Reliving 2003: Syracuse’s 11-game win streak is snapped as No. 3 Pitt ‘smothers’ the Orange
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in the Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. PANTHERS POUNCE.
Benny Williams bounces back in Miami. He wants to be consistent. It’s hard to explain
Coral Gables, Fla. – Last Saturday night, as Syracuse players laughed and joked and talked with reporters in their JMA Wireless Dome locker room, Benny Williams sat by himself, his hoodie pulled up over his braids, alone with his thoughts. “I gotta be ready for next game. My team’s...
“Judah just had a bad game. That happens with freshmen” Jim Boeheim after loss to #17 Miami
MIAMI, FLA. (WSYR-TV) – After leading for most of the way, Syracuse fell in the closing minutes to #17 Miami 82-78. Syracuse’s big man Jesse Edwards was a force in the Orange’s game against Miami. Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 9-16 shooting, and he made 7-8 free throws. He also had 11 rebounds […]
Cicero-North Syracuse, Corcoran combine for 328 points in 2 boys basketball games over last 48 hours
Cicero-North Syracuse and Corcoran combined for 328 points during two boys basketball matchups over the last 48 hours. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Skaneateles shuts out Route 20 rival Auburn on the ice
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skaneateles skated to a 6-0 win on Tuesday night at Casey Park over Route 20 rival Auburn. Henry Major led the way with a hat trick. Jack Torrey added two goals in the win for the Lakers. Skaneateles (11-3) will look for its fourth straight win on Friday night at home […]
Jim Boeheim on Mike Brey’s retirement: I don’t think anyone will have the success he’s had
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim said he wasn’t surprised to hear the news that Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will retire after the season and that he thinks the Fighting Irish will struggle to find a coach who can duplicate the success he had over 23 seasons leading the program.
3 takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse’s 2023 Media Day
Syracuse coach Gary Gait and various members of the 2023 men’s lacrosse team met with reporters on Monday for media day. Here are three key takeaways on what happened. While Gary Gait was head coach of the 2022 Syracuse lacrosse team, he inherited a roster consisting mostly of players recruited by a different coaching staff. While that reason was not the sole cause of Syracuse’s first 10-game losing season in program history, it didn’t appear to help. With an entire recruiting cycle to bring in his own players, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the class, Joey Spallina, this is Gait’s first roster that he’s had a chance to mold. “It was a group of players that had a different coaching staff,” Gait said. “This year, we’re communicating really well with the players and they communicate well with us. We’ve set our standards for the program and these guys are happy with them.”
Section III boys ice hockey rankings (Week 7): Top teams gearing up for final leg of regular season
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
CNY town among best for new homebuyers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 34. Ice, heavy snow on way. See the 5-day forecast. A pizza that tastes like a Big Mac? Yes, and CNY is lovin’ it: You’re probably already rolling your eyes in disgust -- a Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. The concept started two years ago when an employee jokingly suggested to owner Sal LoMedico that they create a pizza after the Big Mac. “It really was a joke,” Sal said on Monday. “So we tried it, and it was good.” A little fine-tuning made it even better, and after someone posted a photo of the pizza on social media it’s become a popular pick at the pizzeria. Watch a video to see how it’s made. (Charlie Miller photo)
SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
Syracuse Crunch edge Penguins, 3-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Crunch have built a four-game winning streak and improve to 17-13-2-3 on the season. Alex Barre-Boulet put the Crunch on the board with his 10th goal of the season to tie the franchise record for points (241), while Daniel Walcott potted his eighth to set a new career-high in points (20). Crunch scoring was rounded out with Gabriel Dumont’s ninth goal of the year.
Senior’s game-winning bucket with less than 5 seconds lifts Henninger over West Genesee (46 photos)
Henninger senior Iyanna Kyles dominated the paint all game, but her most important basket came in the final five seconds of Wednesday night’s girls basketball matchup against West Genesee.
Lasca’s in Auburn is as good as it ever was (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — It felt wrong to visit Lasca’s in Auburn and not order its eponymous dish, the Chicken Lasca. Listed among the chicken and veal specialties, the description sounded suspiciously familiar: boneless, skinless chicken breast stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and broccoli, and finished in a light cream sauce.
CNY high school hockey player ‘doing good’ after leaving ice on stretcher
A Mohawk Valley hockey player suffered a scary injury in the Jugglers’ contest against West Genesee on Tuesday night at Shove Park. With 6:18 left in the second period, senior forward Trevor Dziedzic crashed into the boards and went down hard. No penalty was assessed on the play. After...
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
Classmates, friends, strangers gather to remember Syracuse girl gunned down walking home from store
Syracuse, N.Y. — Strangers, friends, family, educators and activists gathered Tuesday at the place where an 11-year-old girl was killed while getting milk from a nearby corner store Monday night. Just yards away from her home, they dropped off stuffed animals, pink balloons, candles and a sign, reading “Stop...
