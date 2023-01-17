ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Minnesota home equity question

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hear a 94-year-old woman’s case challenging the constitutionality of Minnesota laws that allow local governments to take the entire value of a home as payment for smaller property tax debts. Geraldine Tyler moved out of her Minneapolis condo in 2010 because of rising crime but couldn’t pay both her condo’s property taxes and rent on her new apartment. Her initial $2,300 debt ballooned to $15,000, once penalties, interest, and fees were added. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Philly

U.S. Supreme Court takes up religious freedom case from Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker from Pennsylvania who wants the justices to revisit a decades-old test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests. The case involves a postal carrier from Lancaster County who was required to work on Sundays.Conservatives have long sought to throw out the standard set in 1977, arguing it sets too low a bar for employers to meet when denying requests by religious adherents. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have recently said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KAKE TV

Supreme Court refuses appeals, finalizing Carr brothers death sentences

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear more appeals from the Carr brothers, meaning their convictions and sentences are considered final. Johnathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the deaths of four people in Wichita, Kan. in 2000. The brothers have exhausted their direct appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear any more.
WICHITA, KS
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions

Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
KBUR

Court of Appeals says Missouri medical marijuana not legal in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a Missouri truck driver’s drug conviction for marijuana that he obtained in his home state with a medical card. Radio Iowa reports that commercial truck driver Darryl Hurtt was charged with of possession of a controlled substance after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his truck during a stop at a weight station.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
Austin American-Statesman

U.S. Supreme Court tells appeals court to reconsider Austin inmate's request for new trial

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted a Travis County death row inmate's challenge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals' decision to uphold his conviction and death sentence, sending it back to the appeals court. The Supreme Court directed the appeals court to further consider a brief that the office of Travis County District Attorney José Garza filed, admitting that — due in part to past issues with the formerly Austin Police Department-run DNA lab —...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy