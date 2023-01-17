Read full article on original website
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Minnesota home equity question
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hear a 94-year-old woman’s case challenging the constitutionality of Minnesota laws that allow local governments to take the entire value of a home as payment for smaller property tax debts. Geraldine Tyler moved out of her Minneapolis condo in 2010 because of rising crime but couldn’t pay both her condo’s property taxes and rent on her new apartment. Her initial $2,300 debt ballooned to $15,000, once penalties, interest, and fees were added. ...
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in case over right to take ivermectin
The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case over a COVID-19 patient’s legal right to force a hospital to ignore its own protocols and provide a widely discredited and ineffective treatment. On Sept 19, 2021, Waukesha County resident John Zingsheim was admitted to Aurora Medical Center-Summit...
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
Lawyers for Guatemalan woman twice deported, twice denied, appeal to nation's highest court despite her inability to provide proof of persecution.
U.S. Supreme Court takes up religious freedom case from Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker from Pennsylvania who wants the justices to revisit a decades-old test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests. The case involves a postal carrier from Lancaster County who was required to work on Sundays.Conservatives have long sought to throw out the standard set in 1977, arguing it sets too low a bar for employers to meet when denying requests by religious adherents. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have recently said...
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Supreme Court refuses appeals, finalizing Carr brothers death sentences
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear more appeals from the Carr brothers, meaning their convictions and sentences are considered final. Johnathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the deaths of four people in Wichita, Kan. in 2000. The brothers have exhausted their direct appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear any more.
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
Court of Appeals says Missouri medical marijuana not legal in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a Missouri truck driver’s drug conviction for marijuana that he obtained in his home state with a medical card. Radio Iowa reports that commercial truck driver Darryl Hurtt was charged with of possession of a controlled substance after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his truck during a stop at a weight station.
DOJ appeals ruling that the federal government is liable for the Sutherland Springs mass shooting
The Department of Justice has appealed a verdict that found the government liable for the 2017 shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church and awarded the victims' families $230 million, a move critics said could hand a victory to the gun lobby and undermine gun safety laws. In its appeal...
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Supreme Court’s decision on felony suffrage hinges on understanding of state amendment process
Whether United States Supreme Court justices take the time to understand how Mississippi’s Constitution is amended could determine if they agree to hear a case asking that a provision prohibiting most people convicted of felonies from voting be found unconstitutional. The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, like...
U.S. Supreme Court tells appeals court to reconsider Austin inmate's request for new trial
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted a Travis County death row inmate's challenge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals' decision to uphold his conviction and death sentence, sending it back to the appeals court. The Supreme Court directed the appeals court to further consider a brief that the office of Travis County District Attorney José Garza filed, admitting that — due in part to past issues with the formerly Austin Police Department-run DNA lab —...
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
U.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses.
