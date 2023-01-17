ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Wichita Eagle

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Rockets

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Injury News: Wood Fractures Thumb; Hardaway, Kleber Updates

The Dallas Mavericks had gained Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green from injuries ahead of Wednesday's 130-123 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. As players came off the injury report, Christian Wood became a new addition. The Mavs announced on Thursday that Wood had sustained a fracture of his left thumb during...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau talk about Zoom Diallo’s Gonzaga visit

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode, Dickau and Morrison talk about Gonzaga's impressive 11-game winning streak, Zoom Diallo's official visit to Gonzaga and much more. Make sure...
Wichita Eagle

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to three games as they took down the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers held a healthy lead against the Clippers for the first two and a half quarters, thanks in part to Joel Embiid's 28-point first half, with Tobias Harris playing out of his mind against his former team, snagging five steals and 14 points throughout the first two quarters.
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline

The biggest trade assets for the Lakers are their first round picks. The problem the Lakers continue to face is Russell Westbrook's remaining contract and the future of LeBron James. This also doesn't include Anthony Davis' injury history, but with the age of the roster building around Davis may be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Sign Myles Dorn

The Carolina Panthers added to its roster Wednesday evening by signing defensive back Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal. Dorn, a Charlotte native, was a standout at Julius L. Chambers High School and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his four seasons as a Tar Heel, Dorn appeared in 43 games registering 240 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram

New Orleans, La.-Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab. Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span but NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills

CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
CINCINNATI, OH

