On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to three games as they took down the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers held a healthy lead against the Clippers for the first two and a half quarters, thanks in part to Joel Embiid's 28-point first half, with Tobias Harris playing out of his mind against his former team, snagging five steals and 14 points throughout the first two quarters.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO