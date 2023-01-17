ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cofcsports.com

Women's Basketball Hosts Monmouth Friday Night

CHARLESTON, S.C.- College of Charleston will begin its last home stand for the month of January starting with Monmouth Friday at 7 p.m. and William & Mary on Sunday at 2 p.m. This is the first-time Charleston and Monmouth are facing each other. Monmouth University just joined the CAA in May of 2022.
