No Joke
2d ago

Makes a great cleaner. the smaller branches, chopped up roughly, into large glass mason jars. put enough to fill the jar, but not packed in. Fill it up with white vinegar. put the lid on it. place it in a dark closet for 6 weeks. take it out, strain it, put the liquid in a spray bottle. use it as a cleaner for the bathroom, your floors, door knobs, glass, banisters, grease cleaner on your stove top. and it makes the house smell good.

