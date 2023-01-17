Read full article on original website
MNPD introduces school therapy dog
The Metro Nashville Police Department is introducing its newest sergeant: a school therapy dog named Bo.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial.
I-65 North at Armory Drive closed due to deadly crash
I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville is closed as authorities work to clear a deadly crash.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month
Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, now new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the 4th time, in just a month
Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
Newsmaker: Courthouse weddings on Valentine's Day
Newsmaker: Courthouse weddings on Valentine's Day
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
Clarksville double murder cold case trial: Day 2
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Day two of William “Roger” Campbell’s double murder trial was filled with laying out evidence for the jury. Roger Campbell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their home in January 2010.
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
