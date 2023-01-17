Read full article on original website
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,”...
Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women’s dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags.The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan. But in a way, they are also a small show of resistance and creativity by Kabul’s dress merchants. Initially, the Taliban wanted the mannequins to be outright beheaded. Not long after they seized power in August 2021, the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their...
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Prince Harry appears to have bolstered his personal security detail as he promotes his new memoir, which offers the stunning claim that he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
In a recent interview, the head of a training group helping Ukraine said not all Ukrainian soldiers are following the rules of combat.
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
Ainzargul Totakhil was given a special visa to move to the United States seven years ago and became a U.S. citizen a few weeks before he was killed A father of seven who left Afghanistan for a better life in Durham, N.C., was killed while working as an Uber driver, his family told TV station WRAL. On Dec. 30, Ainzargul Totakhil was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, his cousin Yousaf Mangal told the station. "He was just doing his daily work to make...
The former Marine Pen Farthing, who coordinated the evacuation of cats and dogs from Kabul in Aug. 2021, says he had to leave the city because of Prince Harry’s claim that the royal killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his two tours of combat. Pen Farthing slammed Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” which was released prematurely in Spain last week, as “badly judged.” Farthing, 53, said Friday Harry’s revelations about the prince’s time in Afghanistan have put his own life in danger, the Sun reported. He left Kabul, leaving behind his work with animal shelters because of the “potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like...
Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
The Duke of Sussex writes in Spare of how hard he worked to prepare himself for the military, including 'steering jets over marshy flats at ungodly speeds' near the Sandringham residence.
A Kabul University professor tore up his diplomas on live television, saying he did not need them anymore because Afghanistan was “no place for an education”.Speaking to a television host, the professor, whose name could not immediately be verified, added: “If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education.”The video of the professor tearing up his diplomas one by one on TV has gone viral on social media and was shared widely.Former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees Shabnam Nasimi shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “Astonishing scenes...
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
