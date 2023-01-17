Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall planners examine 55-plus community proposal
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55-and-over community Wednesday night at the township building. The proposal — featuring 116 carriage-style homes, a community center and parking on the Lazarus property — would be located on Rural Road. The applicant, WB Homes, indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 square feet and 1,700 square feet, and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned truck closes 222 for hours
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - An overturned truck closed Route 222 for hours during the Wednesday morning commute. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Schaeffer Road roundabout. Police said the driver was going a little too fast in the roundabout and the truck overturned. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities highlight unsolved case, 10 years after man found dead at home in Bucks
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - It's been 10 years since a killing in Bucks County. Police in Hilltown Township are now, once again, asking for the public's help in finally solving the crime. On Jan. 18, 2013, dozens of police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Swartley...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
422 crash Lower Pottsgrove
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit. Officials expect the road to be closed approximately 4 hours.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, to hold grand opening of 2nd Lehigh Valley cafe
EASTON, Pa. - A nonprofit coffee company - known for serving up more than a prime cup of joe - will celebrate its second Lehigh Valley location this weekend. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pennsylvania home be unsealed next?
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pa. home be unsealed next?. A gag order remains in place preventing anyone involved from discussing the case, though we may learn more before the June preliminary hearing.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Mexico Democrat reportedly targeted by failed GOP candidate responds to arrest
Solomon Peña, a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat, was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said. CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks to one of the victims Adriann Barboa.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman accused of killing parents in Montgomery County
ABINGTON TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday afternoon that a woman is under arrest, accused of killing her parents. Verity Beck, 49, faces first and third-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe she killed her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
Comments / 0