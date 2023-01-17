Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Village Council defers action on Vision Plan so public can review the ‘living document’
Adoption of Key Biscayne’s Strategic Vision Plan was delayed by Council Tuesday night after residents addressed the subject during the public comments portion of the meeting. Concerns were raised not only about what the Plan itself entails, but by fear of increased density that many say emanates from those...
islandernews.com
Village Council can’t agree on proposed increase to waste collection contract
Waste collection compensation was the topic that generated the longest discussion during the 3-hour, 45-minute January 17 Key Biscayne Village Council meeting. At the center of the discussion was whether to modify the existing contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, which was asking for an increase – not to exceed $95,491.76 – to account for higher tipping fees (gate fees at the landfill) and higher diesel fuel costs for the trucks.
islandernews.com
Safety concerns and environmental impact ignored; City of Miami moves forward building Virginia Key boat ramp
Christine Rupp recalled the day last year when she and her husband visited Miami Marine Stadium on a warm Sunday. "Between us, we counted more than 300 boats in the basin," she said. "Big yachts, party boats, jet skis, you name it ... It's a circus!" And, just imagine. That...
islandernews.com
Car burglars and free food at Council meetings among the news happening in January, 1999
Residents in a two-block area of Island Drive took the brunt of car break-ins that recently occurred on the Key. Thieves smashed car windows to gain entry into the vehicles. It appears the thieves were looking for cellular phones;: four were stolen along with three car sound systems. "They hit...
islandernews.com
County get $20 million from feds to step up septic tanks conversion; 28 Key Biscayne properties impacted
Miami-Dade County just got a $20 million boost in federal funds that can be used for one of its most arduous tasks: converting 120,000 septic tank properties to sewer to combat pollution in Biscayne Bay. A portion of the funds also was earmarked for other priorities, including stormwater drainage upgrades...
islandernews.com
Best Wednesday meal-deals on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, along with some aggressive deals, are serving up some of the most delicious dining options on this Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special Airline Grilled to perfection Chicken... Order online for...
islandernews.com
Elite performers from famed Children's Voice Chorus to perform at St. Christopher's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church
The Children's Voice Chorus has performed at the Super Bowl and the wedding of former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh. It has sung for the prime minister of Mongolia, and serenaded concert-goers in Hawaii. Now, the South Miami South-based vocalist group is bringing its talent to Key Biscayne. On Saturday,...
islandernews.com
Finding that perfect Key Biscayne Tuesday meal has never been easier
On this Tuesday, January 17, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are making it easier to enjoy this beautiful weather over a meal by preparing some specially delicious dishes and some savings to help with your dining budget. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not...
islandernews.com
Two Extraordinary Music Events coming to Miami
Calling all music lovers! With operas including everything from Spanish influence to Romance, the Florida Grand Opera has a varied 2022-23 season lined up. One event to look out for is their “Viva Zarzuela” concert, featuring renowned tenor Martí Nusspaumer and his wife, mezzo-soprano María Antúnez, along with fan-favorite Studio Artists.
islandernews.com
Betsy Oztemel wins big in Nassau Tournament
The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a Nassau tournament on January 10 with prizes awarded for lowest total net score, lowest net score on the front nine, and lowest on the back nine. Betsy Oztemel played an outstanding round with scores of 30 and 39 on the two nine...
