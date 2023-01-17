Read full article on original website
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Bill Gates Revealed The Tech Innovation He Thinks Is the 'Big One' For the Future
The Microsoft co-founder believes that one technology will shape our future and he shared what it is in a Reddit AMA.
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
Black-owned tech service Culture Wireless is focused on closing digital divide
Culture Wireless is a Black-owned internet service provider that aims to empower the community through easy and affordable access to the web. Al Adjahoe is the CEO, Jerome Howard is the COO, and William Sparks is the CMO of the company. The three men spoke with rolling out about why they wanted to create this business, the importance of technology in the community, and what separates them from other service providers.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Exclusive Sting Concert for Microsoft Execs Preceded Layoff of 10,000 Employees
The tech giant held the private concert in Davos, Switzerland, where business leaders gathered for the World Economic Forum.
F5 launches distributed cloud app infrastructure protection
Duncan is an award-winning editor with greater than 20 years expertise in journalism. Having launched his tech journalism profession as editor of Arabian Laptop Information in Dubai, he has since edited an array of tech and digital advertising and marketing publications, together with Laptop Enterprise Evaluate, TechWeekEurope, Figaro Digital, Digit and Advertising and marketing Gazette.
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs in the latest round of tech layoffs
Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, approximately 5% of its workforce, as the company braces for increased economic uncertainty. CEO Satya Nadella’s email to employees, dated Jan. 18, did not detail where the cuts would be happening, but Bloomberg reported that the layoffs will be concentrated in the engineering division.
Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars
While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
Building Out Networks to Meet Metaverse Demands Featured
As hyped technologies go, the metaverse has probably topped most lists in 2022. Indeed, Google’s search analytics saw interest for the term explode in late 2021 – reaching the highest possible score of 100. Interest stayed high throughout 2022, making it into analysts’ top technology trends for 2023 and beyond. By fusing digital and physical worlds, the metaverse presents new ways to transport oneself to a virtual world, transforming the physical experience with immersive and interactive functionality that brings new opportunities and marketplaces to transact.
Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities
Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift’s commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
Dell integrates more AI power into updated server portfolio
As demand for synthetic intelligence (AI) continues to develop, there’s a corresponding progress in demand for {hardware} that has been optimized for machine studying (ML) and AI workloads. It’s a possibility that Dell Technologies is trying to seize, with its new lineup of servers introduced immediately on the Dell...
