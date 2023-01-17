Read full article on original website
Fox 19
First Alert Weather: High winds, severe storms possible Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong to severe thunderstorms and winds are possible Thursday as a cold front moves in, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State until 7 p.m. Thursday. With the potential for damaging weather, this is...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A majority of the Tri-State remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Thursday. Severe thunderstorms that could bring hail, isolated weak tornadoes and high, damaging winds are possible as a cold front moves in. With the potential for damaging weather, Thursday is a First Alert...
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department on West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Samaritan Hospital has served the Cincinnati community for over 160 years and was the first to bring a full-service free-standing emergency department to West Side communities back in 2010. In this 19 For a Cure segment, we take a look inside the ER. See a spelling...
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Integrated Healthcare at Good Samaritan Western Ridge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At Good Samaritan Western Ridge, you will find a 16-bed, 24-hour state-of-the-art emergency room ready for you at a moment’s notice. In this 19 For a Cure segment, we take a look inside a facility changing lives for West Siders. See a spelling or grammar error...
Fox 19
Crash, downed wires close Branch Hill-Guinea Pike
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County. It was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, county dispatchers say. A dump truck with a raised bed brought down a pole with wires, Miami...
Fox 19
Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
Fox 19
Fatal head-on crash closes US 68 in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported between two vehicles shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, an OSP dispatcher says. So far, no one has been...
Fox 19
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati couple creates ‘Friends’ & ‘Seinfeld’ sitcom-themed Airbnbs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for short-term renters. Brenda and Otto Baum and their crew worked for months to make renters feel like they are living in a real-life TV show in what they call their “Sitcom Suites.”. “We...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested after multi-county chase in Kentucky
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested following a multi-county chase in Kentucky on Tuesday. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges in connection with the chase, according to Kentucky State Police. (A full list of the charges can be found at the bottom of the story.)
Fox 19
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
Fox 19
Police searching for suspect involved in multiple armed robberies near UC campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some University of Cincinnati students are voicing concerns following four armed robberies outside the Clifton campus. Late Tuesday, campus-wide public safety notifications were sent out to UC students, informing them of two aggravated robberies of students minutes away from the campus. Then on Wednesday night, students received...
Fox 19
18-year-old dies after head-on collision in Clinton County, troopers say
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An East Clinton High School student is dead after a head-on crash occurred on U.S. 68 near I-71 in Clinton County Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported between two vehicles shortly after 5:30 a.m., an OSP dispatcher says. Troopers...
Fox 19
Woman accused of hitting parked cars, sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is facing charges after she led deputies on a chase in Lincoln Heights Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Deputies responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Simmons and N. Wayne avenues around 11:38 a.m. Sheriff McGuffey says Bryiona Brown, 35,...
Fox 19
Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen...
Fox 19
19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
Fox 19
Covington Catholic, Highlands basketball game supports TB Strong
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students, families and friends are rallying around a Covington Catholic High School senior who is battling cancer. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how the community is supporting him. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
