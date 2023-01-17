ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A majority of the Tri-State remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Thursday. Severe thunderstorms that could bring hail, isolated weak tornadoes and high, damaging winds are possible as a cold front moves in. With the potential for damaging weather, Thursday is a First Alert...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Crash, downed wires close Branch Hill-Guinea Pike

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County. It was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, county dispatchers say. A dump truck with a raised bed brought down a pole with wires, Miami...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Fatal head-on crash closes US 68 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported between two vehicles shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, an OSP dispatcher says. So far, no one has been...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested after multi-county chase in Kentucky

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested following a multi-county chase in Kentucky on Tuesday. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges in connection with the chase, according to Kentucky State Police. (A full list of the charges can be found at the bottom of the story.)
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police searching for suspect involved in multiple armed robberies near UC campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some University of Cincinnati students are voicing concerns following four armed robberies outside the Clifton campus. Late Tuesday, campus-wide public safety notifications were sent out to UC students, informing them of two aggravated robberies of students minutes away from the campus. Then on Wednesday night, students received...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Covington Catholic, Highlands basketball game supports TB Strong

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students, families and friends are rallying around a Covington Catholic High School senior who is battling cancer. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how the community is supporting him. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
PARK HILLS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy