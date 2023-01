MONTICELLO, Minn. (KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been arrested for a shooting in Monticello. Police were called Monday night to a park and compost site to find a man near the entrance who had been shot multiple times and appeared to have also been assaulted. He’s 44-year-old Jade Nickels of Monticello. Nickels is in serious but stable condition.

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO