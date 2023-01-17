Read full article on original website
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
860wacb.com
Turner Steps Down As Football Coach At Wilkes Central
Wilkes Central Head Football Coach Ron Turner has announced he is stepping down. Turner, a Taylorsville resident also was head football coach at Bunker Hill and an assistant at numerous area schools including Alexander Central. Image: Wilkes Central High School.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Greensboro’s 30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions ranked
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
Damage to North Carolina radio station’s towers intentional, network founder says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week. Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers. “Today has been one of the […]
WXII 12
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
Fire crews battle plant fire in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A factory in Kernersville caught on fire Wednesday, fire officials say. Firefighters were called to OmniSource Corporation on West Mountain Street around 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a sorting building and conveyer belt in flames. Fire crews had the fire under control in 15...
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
WXII 12
Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
qcnews.com
I-85 South reopened near Cabarrus, Rowan County line due to vehicle crash
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY LIVE) — North Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials say I-85 South is closed after a vehicle crash late Wednesday night. Authorities reopened the interstate up around 10:15 p.m.
