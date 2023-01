The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will go against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in NCAAB action in Thomas Assembly Center, LA, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET. This year, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers excelled on offense, scoring 73.5 points on average while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. They were passing the ball fairly well this season with 14.4 assists per game up to this point.

