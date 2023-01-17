Read full article on original website
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech - NCAA Men’s Basketball (1/17/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
As conference schedules continue to grind on in the world of college basketball, two Big 12 rivals square off, as the Texas Tech Raiders get set to host the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night, both hoping to make up some ground in the standings. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (7-day...
Texas Tech basketball: The important question we must ask about Mark Adams
After yet another frustrating and disappointing performance dropped the Texas Tech basketball team to 0-6 in Big 12 play, we could spend our time trying to analyze Tuesday’s 81-74 loss to Baylor in Lubbock. But what would be the point?. After all, we would simply be repeating an all-too-familiar...
D1Baseball ranks Texas Tech in Preseason Top 25
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech received its third preseason ranking with the release of D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders are ranked 24th in the nation. Oklahoma State (No. 9) and TCU (No. 15) are the other Big 12 teams in the rankings. Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 16 by Perfect […]
Determined fans stand in line for hours for TTU v. Baylor basketball game
LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University students stood in line early Tuesday afternoon to make sure they got a seat for the men’s basketball game against the Baylor University Bears. Some students even got in line three hours before the doors opened. Tech students were determined to show up and show out for their team, despite […]
‘A great win-win for us’: Businesses are excited as work continues on new Baylor basketball arena
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Businesses are feeling a buzz in the air as the new Baylor basketball arena inches closer to completion. “You can actually see where the scoreboard is and where the seats are now,” Becky Lindsey, head manager at the Brazos Landing, said. The new 7,000 seat...
Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider
This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?
After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Ricchezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks In Lubbock Sadly Announces Upcoming Closure
Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks announced that they will be forced to close their doors after falling on hard times. The past couple of years have been really rough on small business owners. Ricchezza's has really been through the wringer. The Lubbock restaurant started out under tents in 2015 and was such...
PETA files complaint against TTU after piglet went without water, euthanized
An animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, released a statement on Wednesday after an inspection report from the United States Department of Agriculture found that a piglet at Texas Tech University had to be euthanized after going without water for an "unknown period of time."
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise
I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
