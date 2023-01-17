ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Man killed in North Carolina excavator accident, police say

By Connor Lomis
 2 days ago

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department .

Mario Zambrano was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Nixon Road, currently a work zone.

Police say Zambrano died due to injuries sustained from a situation involving an excavator.

With any information, contact the Belmont Police Department .

